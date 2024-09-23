The Buffalo Bills will take aim at their fifth consecutive division crown when they take on the Jacksonville Jaguars in an AFC showdown on Monday Night Football, the first of two games to close out the Week 3 NFL schedule. Buffalo is coming off an emphatic 31-10 win at Miami, while Jacksonville lost their second close game in a row, falling 18-13 to the Cleveland Browns last Sunday. The Jaguars (2-0), who went 3-1 on turf in 2023, were 1-2 in primetime. The Bills (2-0), who were 8-4 on turf, were 4-3 in games played at night.

Kickoff from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., is set for 7:30 p.m. ET. The Bills are 5.5-point favorites in the latest Jaguars vs. Bills odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 45.5. Before making any Bills vs. Jaguars picks, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 3 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 187-130 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 41-22 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.



The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Jaguars vs. Bills and just locked in its picks and NFL predictions. Here are several NFL odds and NFL betting lines for the spread, money line and over/under for Bills vs. Jaguars:

Jaguars vs. Bills spread: Buffalo -5.5

Jaguars vs. Bills over-under: 45.5 points

Jaguars vs. Bills money line: Buffalo -250, Jacksonville +203

JAC: Jaguars have covered the third-quarter spread in 12 of their last 17 games (+6.75 units)

BUF: Bills have hit the third-quarter money line in 11 of their last 19 games

Why you should back the Bills

Wide receiver Khalil Shakir had a team-high five catches for 54 yards last week. He will look for his third prime time game in a row with five or more receptions and 50 or more yards. He leads the Bills in receiving through two games with eight receptions for 96 yards (12.0 average) and one touchdown. He has one explosive play of 21 yards and has 41 yards after the catch and five first-down conversions.

Tight end Dalton Kincaid had four catches for 33 yards in Week 2. He will be looking for his third prime time game in a row at home with five catches, 50-plus receiving yards and one touchdown. The second-year veteran had 73 receptions for 673 yards (9.2 average) and two touchdowns in 2023. He has five receptions for 44 yards this season.

Why you should back the Jaguars

Quarterback Trevor Lawrence passed for 220 yards with zero interceptions and rushed for 45 yards in last week's loss. He will be looking for his third game in a row with no interceptions. He has had Buffalo's number, going 2-0 in two career starts against them. He passed for 315 yards and a touchdown with no interceptions with a 102.9 rating in the last meeting. He has eight touchdowns (five passing and three rushing) with no interceptions and a 96.3 rating in six career starts in primetime.

Running back Travis Etienne rushed for 52 yards and a touchdown in last week's game and is one of four players in the AFC with a rushing touchdown in each of the first two weeks of the season. Etienne will look for his fifth game in a row with 55 or more yards from scrimmage. He had a career-high 184 scrimmage yards (136 rushing and 48 receiving) and two rushing TDs in the last meeting with Buffalo. He has three rushing touchdowns in his past three games in primetime.

How to make Jaguars vs. Bills picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 50 combined points.



So who wins Jaguars vs. Bills on Monday Night Football, and which side of the spread cashes in more than 60% of simulations?