The Jacksonville Jaguars were one of the NFL's worst teams last year at 4-13, and they are hosting a playoff game as part of NFL Super Wild Card Weekend this year in one of the better turnarounds the league has ever seen. First-year head coach Liam Coen has seemingly pushed all the right buttons on the way to a 13-4 record, and his team now gets to face reigning NFL MVP Josh Allen and the 12-5 Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Jan. 11.

Kickoff from EverBank Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET on CBS and Paramount+. The Jaguars are 1.5-point favorites at home in the latest Bills vs. Jaguars odds at DraftKings, and the over/under for total points is the highest of the entire weekend slate at 51.5. Jacksonville's over/under for total team points is 26.5, while Buffalo's is 25.5. Before making any Jaguars vs. Bills picks of your own, make sure to look at the top NFL picks from the SportsLine Projection Model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times.

Where to watch Bills vs. Jaguars on Sunday

When: Sunday, Jan. 11

Time: 1 p.m. ET

TV: CBS

Stream: Paramount+

Follow along: CBS Sports App

Bills vs. Jaguars betting preview

Odds: Jaguars -1.5, over/under 51.5

The Jags entered 2025 with minimal expectations, and it took a while for sportsbooks to view them as a legit playoff team. That's evidenced by Jacksonville going 12-5 against the spread this year, nearly right in line with the team's 13-4 overall record. The Bills, on the other hand, have been one of the league's top teams for a few years now and went just 8-9 against the spread while going 12-5. Both teams have also played to the Over this year, with Buffalo 9-8 to the Over and Jacksonville 10-7. The Jaguars went 5-3 against playoff teams this year and the Bills were 3-3 against teams that made the postseason.

Bills vs. Jaguars SGP

Jaguars -1.5

Under 51.5

Josh Allen anytime touchdown scorer

Model's Bills vs. Jaguars score prediction, picks

The Jaguars cover as 1.5-point home underdogs in 52% of simulations for the SportsLine Projection Model's top-rated play for this game, and Jacksonville wins outright 52% of the time in what's effectively a pick 'em on the money line. And while both teams have leaned to the Over this year, the model is leaning Under on the 51.5 total as that side hits 53% of the time.

Bills vs. Jaguars score prediction: Jaguars 26, Bills 25

