Quarterback Aaron Rodgers makes his New York Jets debut after 18 years in Green Bay when New York takes on the AFC East-rival Buffalo Bills on Monday Night Football. The Bills are coming off their third consecutive division title after going 13-3 in 2022. After defeating Miami in the Wild Card game, they lost in the divisional round to the Cincinnati Bengals. The Jets, meanwhile, are looking to make the playoffs for the first time since 2010 after finishing 7-10 and fourth in the AFC East last year. Buffalo leads the all-time series 68-57, including wins in five of the last six meetings.

Kickoff from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, N.J., is set for 8:15 p.m. ET. The Bills are two-point favorites in the latest Bills vs. Jets odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 45.5.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 163-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now the model has its sights set on Jets vs. Bills and just locked in his MNF picks and predictions. Here are the NFL odds and betting lines for Bills vs. Jets:

Bills vs. Jets spread: Bills -2

Bills vs. Jets over/under: 45.5 points

Bills vs. Jets money line: Buffalo -129, New York Jets +110

BUF: Bills have hit the first quarter over in 15 of their last 21 games

NYJ: Jets have scored last in 12 of their last 17 games

Why the Bills can cover

Buffalo is led by quarterback Josh Allen. He is one of two quarterbacks, along with Patrick Mahomes, with 4,000 or more passing yards and 35 or more touchdown passes in each of the last three seasons. He also has 176 combined career passing and rushing TDs, most ever by a player in his first five seasons. He has 38 career rushing touchdowns and can tie Jack Kemp (40) for third-most ever by a quarterback.

Wide receiver Stefon Diggs is another weapon for the Bills. Diggs had 108 catches for 1,429 yards and a career-high 11 touchdowns in 2022, becoming the first player in NFL history with 100 catches and 1,200 receiving yards in his first three seasons with a team. Diggs has five or more catches in six of seven career games against the Jets. He also has seven receiving touchdowns in his past four games on Monday Night Football.

Why the Jets can cover

Despite that, the Bills are not a lock to cover the Bills vs. Jets spread. That's because the Jets now have a future Hall of Fame quarterback under center in Aaron Rodgers. The four-time MVP is ninth all-time with 59,055 passing yards and fifth all-time with 475 TD passes. Last season with the Packers, Rodgers threw for 3,695 yards and 26 touchdowns, his 13th year with 25 or more TD passes, which is the fourth-most all-time.

Also making his New York debut is running back Dalvin Cook. The former Minnesota Viking rushed for 1,100 yards in each of the past four seasons with Minnesota. In his only appearance against Buffalo, he had 146 yards from scrimmage, including 119 rushing, in a 33-30 overtime win at Buffalo. Last season he carried 264 times for 1,173 yards (4.4 average) and eight touchdowns. He also caught 39 passes for 295 yards (7.6 average) and two scores.

How to make Bills vs. Jets picks

SportsLine's model is leaning under the point total. In fact, it's calling for 43 combined points.

So who wins Jets vs. Bills on Monday Night Football, and which side of the spread cashes in over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Jets vs. Bills spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that finished up more than $7,000 on its NFL picks since its inception, and find out.