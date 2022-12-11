Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will seek revenge on the New York Jets when Robert Saleh's team pays their AFC East rivals a visit on Sunday on Paramount+. New York handed Buffalo one of its three losses on the season, a 20-17 defeat in Week 9. Now, the Bills enter Week 14 on the heels of handily defeating the New England Patriots, 24-10, while the Jets look to rebound from a 27-22 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, and you can get your first year for 50% off when you use promo code ALLYEAR from now until 12/31.

Kickoff from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Bills are 10-point favorites in the latest Bills vs. Jets odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under for total points is 43. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS.

How to watch Jets vs. Bills

Bills vs. Jets date: Sunday, Dec. 11

Bills vs. Jets time: 1 p.m. ET

Bills vs. Jets TV channel: CBS

Week 14 NFL picks for Jets vs. Bills

Before tuning into Sunday's Bills vs. Jets game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 14 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 156-112 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Bills vs. Jets, the model is Buffalo to cover the spread. The model doesn't see the Jets beating the Bills twice in a season and clearly believes Buffalo will put New York away by double-digits. While the Bills haven't covered in five of the last six games, they should also make an extra push this week with a shot at securing the AFC's No.1 spot within their reach.

The Jets will try to keep this one close by using a smothering defense, although that defense was tested heavily last week in Minnesota. New York will try to keep the score low, but Buffalo is going to be a hard team to keep down. You may be able to stream the game here.

