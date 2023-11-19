The Buffalo Bills (5-5) will host the New York Jets (4-5) on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. Both teams are entering on two-game losing streaks, making Sunday's matchup more important to remain in the NFL playoff picture. Penalties played a major role in both losses as the Bills fell 24-22 to the Broncos on a last-second field goal after Buffalo committed a penalty on a missed field goal the play before. The Jets had eight penalties for 83 yards in a 16-12 loss to the Raiders. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can now try free for 30 days with the promo code STREAMNFL when you sign up here (expires 12/31/23).

Kickoff from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y. is 4:25 p.m. ET. The Bills are 7.5-point favorites in the latest Jets vs. Bills odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 39.5.

How to watch Jets vs. Bills

Bills vs. Jets date: Sunday, Nov. 19

Bills vs. Jets time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Bills vs. Jets TV channel: CBS

Week 11 NFL picks for Jets vs. Bills

Before tuning into Sunday's Bills vs. Jets game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 174-125 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 28-17 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Jets vs. Bills, the model is backing the Bills to cover the spread. The Bills suffered their first home loss of the season last week after winning their first four games in Buffalo by an average of 16.8 points. Buffalo has won its last three home contests against the Jets by an average of 11.7 points.

The Bills fired offensive coordinator and play-caller Ken Dorsey after their 24-22 loss to the Broncos on Monday Night Football. Buffalo had four turnovers and failed to score more than 25 points for the sixth straight week. But the key pieces of a Buffalo offense that averaged 28.4 points per game last season remain in Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis and sometimes a staffing shakeup can spark a team. The model projects Josh Allen to pass for more than 215 yards and the Buffalo defense to force a turnover on Zach Wilson, key reasons why the Bills cover the spread in well over 50% of simulations.

