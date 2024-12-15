Since 1979, the Dallas Cowboys have held the unofficial title as "America's Team." Jim Nantz, however, feels the winner of a specific Week 15 showdown should hold that title moving forward.

The CBS Sports legendary broadcaster revealed which two teams should be considered as the new "America's Team" during an appearance on "The NFL Today." Nantz will be on the call later Sunday when the Lions host the Bills in a possible Super Bowl preview.

"This game, I think, is going to be played back again on Feb. 9," Nantz said. "For today, there's a lot on the line for both sides, but I think they're playing for the right to be the next crowned 'America's Team.'"

Nantz then alluded to the Cowboys, who haven't done much to warrant being called "America's Team" since the turn of the century. Dallas hasn't won a Super Bowl since January of 1996 and hasn't advanced to an NFC Championship game since winning its fifth and most recent title. Both droughts will likely last at least one more year as Dallas (5-8) is currently mired in another disappointing season.

"That team down in Texas, they've carried that mantle long enough without production," Nantz said. "And it's time that we look at someone else as 'America's Team.' Both of these squads, I think, are capable of carrying that mantle."

It's hard to argue with Nantz regarding his take on either the Bills or Lions becoming the next "America's Team." Both franchises have passionate fan bases who are eager to see their team capture its first Super Bowl.

The 2024 Lions could deliver the franchise's first championship since 1957. Detroit entered Sunday's game with a 12-1 record on the strength of the NFL's top-ranked scoring offense and second-ranked scoring defense. The Lions have been led by the fiery leadership of head coach Dan Campbell, a former tight end who played for the Lions during the final three years of his career.

Buffalo (10-3) is also in a position to once again contend for the right to represent the AFC in the Super Bowl. The Bills are receiving another MVP-caliber season from Josh Allen, who recently passed Hall of Famers O.J. Simpson and Terrell Davis on the career all-time rushing touchdown list.