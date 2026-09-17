Bills vs. Lions live updates: Buffalo opens new stadium on 'Thursday Night Football'

Welcome to Week 2! Tonight, we've got a compelling matchup between two teams that could possibly see each other in the Super Bowl five months from now.

Based on their first games, this should be a high-scoring, highly entertaining game. The Bills started their season scoring 36 points against a tough Texans defense. Former league MVP Josh Allen dominated the proceedings with four total touchdowns and 334 passing yards. Allen was helped by tight end Dalton Kincaid and wideout DJ Moore, who tallied 130 and 100 receiving yards, respectively.

The Lions took a commanding 21-0 lead over the visiting Saints last Sunday before posting a 31-30 win in overtime. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs rumbled for 156 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries to lead Detroit's win. The Lions' defense gave up 410 passing yards, but they sacked Tyler Shough five times and intercepted him twice.

Tonight marks the Bills' first regular season game at the new Highmark Stadium. NFL teams are 5-3 in their stadium debuts since 2010, with the last two teams (the Rams and Raiders in 2020) winning those games.

Which team will come out on top tonight? To find out, follow along in our live blog below, where we'll be providing updates, highlights and analysis throughout the game.

Where to watch Lions vs. Bills live

When: Sunday, Nov. 30 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Sunday, Nov. 30 | 4:25 p.m. ET Where: Highmark Stadium -- Orchard Park, New York

Highmark Stadium -- Orchard Park, New York TV: None | Stream: Prime

None | Prime Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Odds: Bills -5.5, O/U 54.5 (via FanDuel Sportsbook