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Bills vs. Lions live updates: Buffalo opens new stadium on 'Thursday Night Football'

Keep up with all the biggest developments from Thursday night's game in Buffalo

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Welcome to Week 2! Tonight, we've got a compelling matchup between two teams that could possibly see each other in the Super Bowl five months from now. 

Based on their first games, this should be a high-scoring, highly entertaining game. The Bills started their season scoring 36 points against a tough Texans defense. Former league MVP Josh Allen dominated the proceedings with four total touchdowns and 334 passing yards. Allen was helped by tight end Dalton Kincaid and wideout DJ Moore, who tallied 130 and 100 receiving yards, respectively. 

The Lions took a commanding 21-0 lead over the visiting Saints last Sunday before posting a 31-30 win in overtime. Running back Jahmyr Gibbs rumbled for 156 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries to lead Detroit's win. The Lions' defense gave up 410 passing yards, but they sacked Tyler Shough five times and intercepted him twice. 

Tonight marks the Bills' first regular season game at the new Highmark Stadium. NFL teams are 5-3 in their stadium debuts since 2010, with the last two teams (the Rams and Raiders in 2020) winning those games. 

Which team will come out on top tonight? To find out, follow along in our live blog below, where we'll be providing updates, highlights and analysis throughout the game. 

Where to watch Lions vs. Bills live

  • When: Sunday, Nov. 30 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
  • Where: Highmark Stadium -- Orchard Park, New York 
  • TV: None | Stream: Prime
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
  • Odds: Bills -5.5, O/U 54.5 (via FanDuel Sportsbook)
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Bills/Lions inactives

Ed Oliver was included in Buffalo's inactives after he got hurt during warnups. 

For the Lions, Wingo, Rolder, and Hassanein are inactive for a second straight week. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 17, 2026, 11:00 PM
Sep. 17, 2026, 7:00 pm EDT
 
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Ed Oliver out for tonight's game

Buffalo has suffered a tough setback prior to tonight's game. Defensive tackle Ed Oliver sustained a hip injury during warmups and will not play tonight. 

Carter's spot in the starting lineup will likely be filled by DeWayne Carter, a 2024 third-round pick who played last week after missing the entire 2025 season with an Achilles injury. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 17, 2026, 10:57 PM
Sep. 17, 2026, 6:57 pm EDT
 
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Welcome!

Welcome to our coverage of tonight's game between the Bills and Lions. This is the first regular season game at the new Highmark Stadium, so you can bet that Bills Mafia will be loud and will be ready to cheer on their team. We'll post both teams inactive reports shortly. 

Bryan DeArdo
September 17, 2026, 10:52 PM
Sep. 17, 2026, 6:52 pm EDT
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