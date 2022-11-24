The Buffalo Bills (7-3) will seek their second win in Detroit in just five days when they take on the Lions (4-6) Thursday on CBS and Paramount+. The Thanksgiving Day NFL game comes just four days after the Bills had to relocate their home contest from Buffalo to Ford Field. Josh Allen led the Bills to a 31-23 win in that game over the Browns, while the Lions also enter with plenty of momentum. Jared Goff and company have won three straight games for the first time since 2017 to keep their NFL playoff picture hopes alive. You can stream the game on Paramount+.

Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. ET from Ford Field in Detroit. Buffalo is a 9.5-point favorite in the latest Bills vs. Lions odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under for total points is 54.5.

Bills vs. Lions date: Thursday, Nov. 24

Bills vs. Lions time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Bills vs. Lions TV channel: CBS

Week 12 NFL picks for Lions vs. Bills

Before tuning into Thursday's Bills vs. Lions game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 155-109 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Lions vs. Bills, the model is backing Buffalo (-9) to cover on the road. This is the Bills' third NFL Thanksgiving Day game since 2019, and they've never disappointed in such high-profile matchups. They won and covered in 2019 versus the Cowboys and last year against the Saints, with both games coming on the road.

The Lions may not be as strong their record indicates, as the team has been historically poor on defense. It ranks last in both points allowed and yards allowed, as Detroit is on pace to allow more yards than any team in the 103-year history of the NFL. The Bills should only push it closer to that record since Buffalo has the No. 2 total offense in the league.

The Lions simply won't generate enough offense to hang with the Bills, and the model has Buffalo (-9) covering well over 50% of the time. You can stream the game here.

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+.