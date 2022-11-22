The 2022 NFL Thanksgiving Day schedule will begin with a cross-conference matchup pitting an AFC Super Bowl contender against a surging team from the NFC. CBS and Paramount+ will feature the Buffalo Bills (7-3), who just defeated the Browns in a game played in Detroit, taking on the Detroit Lions (4-6), who have won three in a row. This is the Bills' third NFL Thanksgiving game since 2019, and they are 5-4 all-time on Thanksgiving Day. The Lions have been a holiday staple since 1934 and are 37-43-2 in NFL Thanksgiving Day games. You can stream the game on Paramount+.

Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. ET from Ford Field in Detroit. Buffalo is a 9.5-point favorite in the latest Bills vs. Lions odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under for total points is 54.

How to watch Lions vs. Bills

Bills vs. Lions date: Thursday, Nov. 24

Bills vs. Lions time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Bills vs. Lions TV channel: CBS

Week 12 NFL picks for Lions vs. Bills

Before tuning into Thursday's Bills vs. Lions game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 12 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 155-109 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Lions vs. Bills, the model is backing Buffalo (-9) to cover on the road. Due to a snowstorm in the Northeast, the Bills played their Week 11 home game in Detroit, so they are very familiar with not only playing there, but also winning. They soundly defeated the Browns in what may have been their cleanest game all year, as Buffalo went turnover-free for just the second time in 2022. Additionally, the team likely has extra motivation since a Bills win on Thursday would give it as many wins in Detroit (two) as the Lions, themselves, have this entire season.

But the biggest factors as to why the model leans toward the visitors is that Buffalo owns the league's No. 2 scoring offense and No. 2 total offense, while Detroit ranks last in scoring defense and total defense. The Lions' three-game winning streak doesn't look as strong on the stat sheet as it does in the standings since Detroit has been outgained in each of those three games. The Lions have been outgained by 308 total yards during this streak, and sooner or later that difference will translate onto the scoreboard. The model is projecting it to be sooner as it has Buffalo winning by double-digits and covering in well over 50% of simulations.

