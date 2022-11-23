The 2022 NFL on Thanksgiving schedule features three games, and this will be the 99th year the league holds games on the holiday. CBS and Paramount+ will broadcast the first game of the day, which features the most frequent NFL Thanksgiving Day participant, the Detroit Lions (4-6), who host the Buffalo Bills (7-3). These teams have squared off twice before on Thanksgiving, with the Lions winning in both 1976 and 1994. You can stream the game on Paramount+.

Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. ET from Ford Field in Detroit. Buffalo is a 9.5-point favorite in the latest Bills vs. Lions odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under for total points is 54.5.

How to watch Lions vs. Bills

Bills vs. Lions date: Thursday, Nov. 24

Bills vs. Lions time: 12:30 p.m. ET

Bills vs. Lions TV channel: CBS

Week 12 NFL picks for Lions vs. Bills

For Lions vs. Bills, the model is backing Buffalo (-9) to cover on the road. Recent Thanksgivings haven't been happy ones for Detroit, who has lost five straight games on the holiday. Only one player on the roster, left tackle Taylor Decker, has experienced a Thanksgiving victory in a Lions jersey.

As for Buffalo, one of its only weaknesses all year has been its running game outside of Josh Allen, but that looked like a strength in Week 11. Devin Singletary and James Cook each had 86 yards on the ground, and the Bills' 164 total rushing yards from RBs were a season-high.

Allen will get a chance to build on his MVP candidacy, as he's projected to throw for nearly 330 yards with multiple touchdown passes. With the Bills' productivity on offense, they will have sustained drives and not give many opportunities for Detroit to put points on the board. The Lions are forecasted to score a touchdown less than their season average.

