A potential Super Bowl preview is set for Sunday as Jared Goff and the Detroit Lions (12-1) host Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills (10-3) in a must-see NFL Week 15 matchup on CBS and Paramount+. The Lions extended their winning streak to 11 games in Week 14 as they edged the Green Bay Packers, 34-31. Meanwhile, Allen's record-setting performance wasn't enough to keep the Bills in the win column as they were upset by the Los Angeles Rams, 44-42, their last time out.

Kickoff from Ford Field in Detroit is 4:25 p.m. ET. The Lions are 2-point favorites in the latest Lions vs. Bills odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 54.5.

How to watch Bills vs. Lions

Lions vs. Bills date: Sunday, Dec. 15

Lions vs. Bills time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Lions vs. Bills TV channel: CBS

Lions vs. Bills streaming: Paramount+

Week 15 NFL picks for Bills vs. Lions

Before tuning into Sunday's Lions vs. Bills game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 15 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 25-11 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 205-139 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 59-32 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

For Lions vs. Bills, the model is backing Buffalo to cover the spread on the road. The Lions have the edge playing at home but have failed to cover the spread in each of their last two games. Detroit's defense is top-10 overall but ranks 23rd in the NFL against the pass, so keeping Allen contained after he recorded three passing touchdowns and rushing touchdowns in a single game will be its top priority.

Buffalo's passing defense has allowed 208.9 average yards per game this season, so the Bills will have their hands full with Amon-Ra St. Brown and a healthy Lions receiving corps. Sunday's game is shaping up to be a high-scoring one, and the model sees Buffalo covering the spread in over 50% of simulations.

