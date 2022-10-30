Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers aim to stop a losing skid on Sunday Night Football. The Packers are 3-4 overall and 1-2 on the road this season, the team's worst start under the leadership of Rodgers. Green Bay is visiting the Buffalo Bills, led by Josh Allen and a tremendous defense. Buffalo is 5-1 overall and 2-0 at home this season, with the Bills coming off a Week 7 bye.

Kickoff is at 8:20 p.m. ET in Buffalo. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Bills as 10.5-point home favorites, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 47 in the latest Bills vs. Packers odds. Before you make any Packers vs. Bills picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 8 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 148-107 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Packers vs. Bills and just locked in its picks and NFL Week 8 predictions. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Packers vs. Bills:

Bills vs. Packers spread: Bills -10.5

Bills vs. Packers over/under: 47 points

Bills vs. Packers money line: Bills -550, Packers +400

GB: The Packers are 2-5 against the spread this season

BUF: The Bills are 4-1-1 against the spread this season

Why the Packers can cover

Green Bay matches up well against Buffalo's passing attack. While the Bills are highly prolific with Allen, Stefon Diggs and company, the Packers lead the NFL in passing defense, giving up 168.9 yards per game. Green Bay is also in the top five of the league in allowing only six passing touchdowns, and opponents are averaging only 5.9 net yards per pass attempt. That strength against the pass leads the Packers to a top-eight mark in total defense, yielding only 308.4 yards per game, and Green Bay is in the top six of the NFL in third down rate allowed (30%), pressure rate (39%), red zone efficiency allowed (44.4%), and first downs allowed.

Buffalo has 10 turnovers in only six games, including six lost fumbles, and the Bills have only three rushing touchdowns in 2022. On offense, the Packers have an established star Rodgers, the back-to-back MVP, and Green Bay is in the top 10 of the league in passing touchdowns, interceptions, and red zone efficiency. The Packers are also averaging 4.6 yards per carry with a solid duo of AJ Dillon and Aaron Jones at running back.

Why the Bills can cover

Buffalo's defense is unquestionably elite, leading the NFL in points allowed and yards allowed per game this season. The Bills are also dynamic and effective on offense, leading to a +95 point differential that sits atop the league. Buffalo leads the league in total offense, averaging 440.8 yards per game, and the Bills also average 41.9 yards per drive. The Bills are No. 2 in the league in scoring offense, averaging 29.3 points per game, and Buffalo averages 2.65 points per possession.

Josh Allen leads an offense that converts 52% of third down chances, No. 1 in the NFL, and the Bills have the second-most first downs in the league. Allen is the betting favorite for NFL MVP, and the Bills have the most prolific passing game in the league in 2022. In fact, Allen accounts for 2,237 total yards, most in the league, and that figure ranks second-most by a quarterback through six games in NFL history. Allen is averaging 8.3 yards per attempt with 17 touchdowns and four interceptions, posting a 109.1 passer rating. He also has the best passer rating (106.5) against pressure in the league this season, and Allen is a whopping 11-for-15 on pass attempts traveling longer than 25 yards in the air.

How to make Bills vs. Packers picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Under on the total, with no rusher projected to reach 55 yards on the ground.

So who wins Packers vs. Bills on Sunday Night Football? And which side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Packers vs. Bills spread you need to jump on Sunday, all from the model on a 148-107 roll on NFL picks, and find out.