Bills vs. Panthers odds, predictions: 2019 Preseason Week 2 NFL picks from expert who's 7-1 on Carolina games

Two teams that made the playoffs in 2017 but missed the postseason last year meet Friday night when the Carolina Panthers host the Buffalo Bills in a preseason game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte. Both teams are 1-0 in the preseason. Carolina beat the Chicago Bears, 23-13, while Buffalo defeated the Indianapolis Colts, 24-16. How much Panthers quarterback Cam Newton plays, if at all, remains to be seen, but Carolina coach Ron Rivera has indicated that starters, including Newton and linebacker Luke Kuechly, could see some snaps. Carolina is a 2.5-point favorite, and the over-under for total points scored is 40.5 in the latest Panthers vs. Bills odds. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. Before you make any Panthers vs. Bills picks or any other NFL predictions, you have to see which side Vegas legend Micah Roberts is on.

Roberts worked in the Las Vegas sportsbook industry for more than 20 years, including a 13-year run as Station Casinos' book director. Armed with an unmatched network of sources, the former bookmaker became a SportsLine expert in 2016. During last year's NFL regular season, Roberts went 47-36-3 against the spread.

In addition, he has his finger on the Panthers' pulse. Well-versed in Rivera's tendencies, Roberts is 7-1 in his last eight against-the-spread picks involving Carolina. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Roberts knows that Rivera places an importance on winning preseason games. Since he became Carolina's coach in 2011, the Panthers are 19-14 in the preseason. In addition, they've not had a losing preseason record since Rivera's rookie season in 2011.

Roberts also has figured in that third-year receiver Curtis Samuel has been the undisputed star of the Panthers' training camp. He started camp by catching a long touchdown pass from Newton on the first night, and, on Wednesday, had another long TD reception. In between, he has shined, according to multiple reports. Samuel did not play in the preseason opener against the Bears, but Rivera has indicated that players expected to be key contributors, like Samuel, would get at least a few snaps against the Bills.

Even so, Carolina isn't assured of covering the Panthers vs. Bills spread against a Buffalo team that also has high hopes entering a new season.

The Bills had a solid all-around showing in their preseason win against the Colts. Running back Devin Singletary had 48 all-purpose yards on 12 touches, making a case for regular season snaps in the team's backfield. Backup quarterback Matt Barkley performed well, completing 9-of-14 passes for 126 yards and a touchdown to Cam Phillips in the back corner of the end zone.

Roberts also knows that the Bills are unlikely to see much of Newton, if they see him at all. With the quarterback still working his way back from arthroscopic shoulder surgery in January, there's little reason for Rivera to expose Newton to unnecessary hits this early in the preseason. Last week, backup Kyle Allen and rookie Will Grier took the majority of snaps for Carolina.

