Bills vs. Panthers odds, top predictions: 2019 Preseason Week 2 NFL picks from expert who's 7-1 on Carolina games

Teacher meets pupil on Friday night when the Carolina Panthers and head coach Ron Rivera host the Buffalo Bills and coach Sean McDermott in a preseason game at Bank of America Stadium. From 2011 to 2016, McDermott served as the defensive coordinator under Rivera before being named head coach of the Bills in 2017. Buffalo and Carolina enter the game having won their preseason openers and have been practicing against each other all week at Wofford College. According to reports, Panthers quarterback Cam Newton will not play and will instead make his preseason debut next week against New England. Carolina is a 1-point favorite after the line opened at a field goal, and the over-under for total points scored is 39 in the latest Panthers vs. Bills odds. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET. Before you make any Panthers vs. Bills picks or any other NFL predictions, you have to see which side of the spread Vegas legend Micah Roberts is on.

Roberts worked in the Las Vegas sportsbook industry for more than 20 years, including a 13-year run as Station Casinos' book director. Armed with an unmatched network of sources, the former bookmaker became a SportsLine expert in 2016. During last year's NFL regular season, Roberts went 47-36-3 against the spread.

In addition, he has his finger on the Panthers' pulse. Well-versed in Rivera's tendencies, Roberts is 7-1 in his last eight against-the-spread picks involving Carolina. Anyone who has followed him is way up.

Roberts knows that Rivera, unlike some coaches who don't emphasize winning in the preseason, has a passion for developing a winning mentality in August. In fact, Carolina has an impressive 19-14 preseason record since 2011 when he became coach. The Panthers' lone losing preseason record came eight years ago in his rookie year at the helm in Charlotte.

Roberts also has factored in that Carolina looked effective all-around in its 23-13 win over Chicago a week ago, a game in which Newton also sat out. The Panthers out-gained the Bears through the air and on the ground. Carolina also sacked Chicago's quarterbacks five times. Two of those sacks came from rookie first round draft pick Brian Burns. Former West Virginia quarterback Will Grier was 9-for-16 with a touchdown and a pick for Carolina and added an impressive 20-yard scamper.

Even so, Carolina isn't assured of covering the Panthers vs. Bills spread against a Buffalo team that also has high hopes entering a new season.

The Bills had a solid all-around showing in their preseason win against the Colts. Running back Devin Singletary had 48 all-purpose yards on 12 touches, making a case for regular season snaps in the team's backfield. Backup quarterback Matt Barkley performed well, completing 9-of-14 passes for 126 yards and a touchdown to Cam Phillips in the back corner of the end zone.

Roberts also knows that the Bills likely won't see any of Newton. With the quarterback still working his way back from arthroscopic shoulder surgery in January, there's little reason for Rivera to expose Newton to unnecessary hits this early in the preseason. Last week, backup Kyle Allen and rookie Will Grier took the majority of snaps for Carolina.

