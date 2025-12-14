The last time the Patriots won the AFC East, Drake Maye was a high school junior who had yet to flip his commitment from Alabama to North Carolina. Sunday, he can change all of that. Maye and New England (11-2) can clinch the AFC East with a win Sunday against Josh Allen and the Bills (9-4) as the game has kicked off.

The Patriots enter on a 10-game winning streak, tied with the Broncos for the longest active streak in the NFL, and much of it has revolved around Maye's ascent to stardom. He leads the NFL in yards per attempt (71.5%) and ranks in the top five in passing yards, yards per attempt, passing touchdowns and touchdown-to-interception ratio. Though he didn't throw a touchdown in his first game against the Bills this season, he was excellent, going 22 for 30 for 273 yards (9.1 yards per attempt) in a 23-20 New England win.

Allen, though, is on a heater of late and is the NFL's best bad-weather quarterback, which could come in huge given today's forecast calls for snow. Allen owns a 5-1 record in snow games, and that includes a four-touchdown performance in a win over the Bengals in Week 14.

