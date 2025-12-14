Skip to Main Content
Content on this page may include affiliate links. If you click and sign up/place a wager, we may receive compensation at no cost to you.

Bills vs. Patriots live updates: New England needs win vs. Buffalo for first AFC East crown since 2019

Can Drake Maye and the Patriots dethrone Josh Allen and the Bills?

By
1 min read

The last time the Patriots won the AFC East, Drake Maye was a high school junior who had yet to flip his commitment from Alabama to North Carolina. Sunday, he can change all of that. Maye and New England (11-2) can clinch the AFC East with a win Sunday against Josh Allen and the Bills (9-4) as the game has kicked off.

The Patriots enter on a 10-game winning streak, tied with the Broncos for the longest active streak in the NFL, and much of it has revolved around Maye's ascent to stardom. He leads the NFL in yards per attempt (71.5%) and ranks in the top five in passing yards, yards per attempt, passing touchdowns and touchdown-to-interception ratio. Though he didn't throw a touchdown in his first game against the Bills this season, he was excellent, going 22 for 30 for 273 yards (9.1 yards per attempt) in a 23-20 New England win.

Allen, though, is on a heater of late and is the NFL's best bad-weather quarterback, which could come in huge given today's forecast calls for snow. Allen owns a 5-1 record in snow games, and that includes a four-touchdown performance in a win over the Bengals in Week 14.

Here's how to watch this crucial divisional clash. Be sure to follow along for analysis below as well!

Where to watch Bills vs. Patriots live

Updating Live
(5)
See New Posts
 
Pinned
Link copied

We are underway in New England!

The Patriots start with the ball.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Reviewing Patriots' playoff scenarios

The Patriots can clinch the AFC East with ...

  • a win over the Bills

The Patriots can clinch a playoff berth with ...

  • a tie + a Jaguars loss OR
  • a tie + a Chargers loss OR
  • a tie + a Colts loss/tie OR
  • a tie + a Texans loss/tie OR
  • a Colts loss/tie + a Texans loss/tie (but both can't tie)
 
Pinned
Link copied

Just how big of a loss is Christian Benford?

No Benford is a big, big deal. This season, the Bills defense, already down several key players, has had major issues when Benford is out.

Bills defense this season

Benford on field

Benford off field

Yards per play

5.3

6.5

Net yards per pass attempt

6.0

7.6

YAC per reception

4.6

7.1

First-round rookie Maxwell Hairston and the other active cornerbacks have a big task ahead.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Patriots inactives: Robert Spillane will play

Coming off a bye, the Patriots had a pretty clean injury report; Robert Spillane (foot) was the only questionable player, and he is active.

 
Pinned
Link copied

Bills inactives: No Terrel Bernard or Christian Benford

The Bills had two key defenders listed as questionable, and the news on them is not good. Linebacker Terrel Bernard (elbow) is inactive, as is top cornerback Christian Benford (toe). Benford went from limited practice participant to not participating at all Friday.

Josh Palmer (ankle, questionable) will play.
default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!
  • Image thumbnail
    0:29

    Colts Activating Philip Rivers, Expected To Start vs. Seattle

  • Image thumbnail
    1:52

    Packers at Broncos: Assessing Quarterback Matchup

  • Image thumbnail
    1:56

    Packers at Broncos: Josh Jacobs (Knee) Returns to Practice Friday

  • Image thumbnail
    1:49

    Packers at Broncos: Assessing Battle in the Trenches

  • Image thumbnail
    1:29

    Lons-Rams Meet in NFC Playoff Battle

  • Image thumbnail
    1:04

    Packers-Broncos Meet in Battle of Top Seeds

  • Image thumbnail
    1:09

    Patriots Look to Clinch AFC East Over Bills

  • Image thumbnail
    1:42

    Bucs Playoff Hopes Fading After Loss to Falcons

  • Image thumbnail
    1:01

    Chiefs Defense to Focus on Shutting Down Herbert's Mobility

  • Image thumbnail
    1:36

    Chiefs Mindset Heading in to Showdown with Chargers

  • Image thumbnail
    1:34

    The Latest on Herbert and Mahomes Injuries

  • Image thumbnail
    0:54

    Chiefs Know they Have a Must-Win Game Against Chargers

  • Image thumbnail
    1:31

    What Will The Recovery Timeline Look Like For T.J. Watt?

  • Image thumbnail
    1:24

    Jonathan Jones Talks The Latest On T.J. Watt After Surgery

  • Image thumbnail
    0:37

    Breaking News: T.J. Watt undergoes surgery for partially collapsed lung

  • Image thumbnail
    1:45

    Door Opening for Cowboys as Eagles Begin to Falter

  • Image thumbnail
    1:20

    Bengals Need to Rely on AFC Chaos to Make Playoffs

  • Image thumbnail
    1:19

    Chiefs Are In Must-Win Territory Rest of Season

  • Image thumbnail
    1:33

    Buccaneers Fall Out of Playoffs After TNF Loss

  • Image thumbnail
    0:58

    Jaxon Smith-Njigba Ascending to Elite WR

See All NFL Videos