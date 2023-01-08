Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills will host Mac Jones and the New England Patriots for a Week 18 matchup on CBS and Paramount+ on Sunday. The Bills are coming off a Monday Night Football matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals that was stopped after nine minutes and later canceled after safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field. The will host a Patriots team that beat Tua Tagovailoa and the Miami Dolphins, 23-21 in Week 17, but are still looking to secure a playoff spot. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can try free for seven days.

Kickoff from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Bills are 8-point favorites in the latest Bills vs. Patriots odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under for total points is 43.5. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS

Paramount+ now has levels of membership so you can watch your local NFL on CBS matchups and much more.

How to watch

Bills vs. Patriots date: Sunday, Jan. 8

Bills vs. Patriots time: 1 p.m. ET

Bills vs. Patriots TV channel: CBS

Bills vs. Patriots streaming: Paramount+

Week 18 NFL picks for

Before tuning into Sunday's Bills vs. Patriots game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 17 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 158-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 14-6 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of this season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

For Bills vs. Patriots, the model is picking Buffalo to cover the spread. There have been a lot of questions as Sunday's game has drawn closer, especially with the possibility that the game would be postponed because of the emotional toll on the Bills this week.

However, the model still sees the home team having the edge. The Bills defeated the Patriots 24-10 when the two teams met at Gillette Stadium in December, when Bill Belichick's defense struggled to contain Allen and Buffalo's potent offensive attack.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+