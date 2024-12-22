AFC East rivals on opposite ends of the division standings face off in NFL Week 16 as the Buffalo Bills (11-3) host the New England Patriots (3-11) on CBS and Paramount+. Josh Allen and the Bills have clinched the division and are already set to make their sixth straight playoff appearance. They host a rebuilding Patriots team eliminated from postseason contention, last winning in Week 10 against the Chicago Bears. You may be able to stream Sunday's game live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Highmark Stadium in Buffalo is 4:25 p.m. ET. The Bills are 14-point favorites in the latest Bills vs. Patriots odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 46.5.

every NFL on CBS game this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, Serie A,

How to watch Patriots vs. Bills

Bills vs. Patriots date: Sunday, Dec. 22

Bills vs. Patriots time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Bills vs. Patriots TV channel: CBS

Bills vs. Patriots streaming: Paramount+

Week 16 NFL picks for Patriots vs. Bills

Before tuning into Sunday's Bills vs. Patriots game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 16 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 27-11 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 207-139 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 61-32 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

For Bills vs. Patriots, the model is backing Buffalo to cover the spread. The Bills are 9-5-0 against the spread on the season and 7-3-0 ATS as a favorite. They are undefeated at home in 2024 and haven't lost to the Patriots in Buffalo since 2021. The Bills have also scored 30 or more points in eight straight games, and are about to face the 21st overall defense in the NFL.

The Patriots have held all but four opponents to under 30 points this season, but that could be difficult to do on Sunday against a Bills team with the second-best points per game average (31.8) in the NFL. Even with a big spread, the model is backing the Bills to cover at home.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games