The Buffalo Bills will visit the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football, and all eyes will be on Josh Allen going up against the Patriots' defense. Allen has been on an amazing run versus New England, as his last four games versus the divisional foe have seen him throw 13 touchdown passes compared to zero interceptions. Allen also leads the league with 11 picks this year, so there's evidence to back both sides of his NFL player props for total interceptions.

The bar for Allen's INTs per Caesars Sportsbook is 0.5. The latest NFL props would pay out -151 if he goes over 0.5 picks and +110 if he goes under. Considering the Under is plus-money, is that the smarter play? Before betting any NFL props for Thursday Night Football, you need to see the Patriots vs. Bills NFL prop predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 13 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 155-110 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

It can also be used to crush NFL prop picks. The model enters Week 13 with a 48-37 record on NFL prop picks this season, returning well over $600 for $100 players. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

With Bills vs. Patriots on Thursday Night Football approaching, the model has evaluated the NFL player props from Caesars and found five strong NFL bets. You can only see them here.

Top NFL player prop bets for Patriots vs. Bills

After simulating Bills vs. Patriots 10,000 times and examining the dozens of player props from Caesars Sportsbook, the model says Bills receiver Stefon Diggs goes Over 82.5 receiving yards. New England possesses the No. 4 total defense, but last week showed it can be exploited by elite receivers. Justin Jefferson went off for 139 receiving yards on Thanksgiving, the most the Patriots have allowed to any receiver all season. Few receivers are in Jefferson's class, but Diggs is one of those with a proven track record of success against New England.

Since joining Buffalo in 2020, Diggs has averaged 93.3 receiving yards across four regular-season games versus the Patriots. Both of his games at New England have cleared 82.5 yards, and the two-time Pro Bowler is averaging 100.9 yards per game this season. The model projects 91 receiving yards for Diggs against New England, giving value to the Over. See more NFL props here.

How to make NFL player prop bets for New England vs. Buffalo

In addition, the model says another star sails past his yardage total and is all over a prop with a plus-money payout. You need to see the model's analysis before making any Patriots vs. Bills NFL prop bets for Thursday Night Football.

Which Bills vs. Patriots prop bets should you target for Thursday Night Football? And which yardage prop is a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Patriots vs. Bills props, all from the model that's up well over $7,000 on top-rated NFL picks.