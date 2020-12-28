The Week 16 NFL schedule concludes when the Buffalo Bills visit the New England Patriots at 8:15 p.m. ET on Monday Night Football. The latest NFL odds from William Hill Sportsbook lists the Bills as seven-point favorites, while the over-under is 46. There are also plenty of Bills vs. Patriots player props available for stars like Josh Allen, Cam Newton, and Stefon Diggs, but which NFL picks should you target?

For example, you can bet on how many how many rushing attempts Newton will have (over-under 7.5) or how many total rushing yards Devin Singletary will have (over-under 35.5). Those are just two of the many NFL props to consider in this primetime matchup. Before making any NFL prop bets for Monday Night Football, be sure to see the latest NFL betting advice and Patriots vs. Bills prop bets from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,900 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception five-plus years ago. It is a sizzling 22-11 on top-rated NFL picks this season, returning almost $800. The model also entered Week 16 on an incredible 118-76 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch three of the past four years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 95 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has broken down the latest Bills vs. Patriots prop bets and found the top values. You can head to SportsLine to see the picks.

Best Bills vs. Patriots NFL prop picks

The model says Patriots quarterback Cam Newton goes under his posted total for passing yardage (167.5). Newton cleared that total last week when he threw for 209 yards against Miami, but that was an exception in a trend of low passing totals. In fact, he threw for just 119 yards the prior week against the Rams and didn't crack 100 yards through the air the previous two weeks against the Chargers and Cardinals.

Now, Newton will take on a Buffalo defense that ranks in the top half of the league against the pass. Pittsburgh's win on Sunday kept the Bills from locking up the No. 2 seed in the AFC playoff picture, so Buffalo should have plenty of motivation to keep Newton under wraps. SportsLine's model is calling for Newton to fall short of 167.5, making the under the value play.

How to make Patriots vs. Bills prop bets

SportsLine's model has also found four other NFL props that have plenty of value on Monday Night Football, including one with a plus-money payback. You can only get that pick here.

So which NFL prop picks should you make for Patriots vs. Bills? And which plus-money prop should you jump on? Visit SportsLine now to find out which Bills vs. Patriots player props you should back, all from the model up over $7,900 on its top-rated NFL picks.