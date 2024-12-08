Bills vs. Rams live updates: Inactives, game prediction, pick, spread, odds, where to watch Week 14 game

The Los Angeles Rams will host the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium as these clubs kick off in the late window of Sunday's Week 14 slate. This head-to-head has plenty of weight to it for both of these clubs and could impact the playoff races in both the AFC and NFC.

For L.A., they enter this matchup at 6-6 on the season and trying to claw back in to the NFC West race as they are just a game back of the Seattle Seahawks in the loss column entering Sunday's action. As for the Bills, they already claimed the AFC East title last week. However, that doesn't mean they'll be taking their foot off of the gas as they are nipping at the heels of the Kansas City Chiefs for the No. 1 seed in the AFC. They are just a game behind K.C. in the loss column and own the head-to-head tiebreaker.

So, will the Bills inch further toward securing the top seed in the conference? Or will the Rams make a surge to get back into the division race? We're about to find out. As this game unfolds, check out our live blog of Sunday's contest. Below, you can find expert analysis and real-time highlights of all the top plays.

Bills vs. Rams where to watch

Date: Sunday, Dec. 8 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET

Location: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)

TV: FOX | Stream: fubo (try for free)

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Bills -3.5, O/U 49.5 (via SportsLine)