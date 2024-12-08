Bills vs. Rams live updates: Inactives, game prediction, pick, spread, odds, where to watch Week 14 game

Rams fight for NFC playoff spot against AFC East champion Bills

The Los Angeles Rams will host the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium as these clubs kick off in the late window of Sunday's Week 14 slate. This head-to-head has plenty of weight to it for both of these clubs and could impact the playoff races in both the AFC and NFC. 

For L.A., they enter this matchup at 6-6 on the season and trying to claw back in to the NFC West race as they are just a game back of the Seattle Seahawks in the loss column entering Sunday's action. As for the Bills, they already claimed the AFC East title last week. However, that doesn't mean they'll be taking their foot off of the gas as they are nipping at the heels of the Kansas City Chiefs for the No. 1 seed in the AFC. They are just a game behind K.C. in the loss column and own the head-to-head tiebreaker. 

So, will the Bills inch further toward securing the top seed in the conference? Or will the Rams make a surge to get back into the division race? We're about to find out. As this game unfolds, check out our live blog of Sunday's contest. Below, you can find expert analysis and real-time highlights of all the top plays. 

Bills vs. Rams where to watch

Date: Sunday, Dec. 8 | Time: 4:25 p.m. ET
Location: SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, California)
TV: FOX | Stream: fubo (try for free)  
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds: Bills -3.5, O/U 49.5 (via SportsLine)

QB Spotlight

Josh Allen is currently on a six-season streak where he has 20 or more passing touchdowns and five or more rushing touchdowns, an NFL record. 

Matthew Stafford comes into Sunday throwing eight passing touchdowns and zero interceptions over his last three games. 

 
The Buffalo Bills have won 15 straight regular-season games in December or later, which is the second-longest streak by a team in NFL history. 

 
Rams inactives

  • QB Stetson Bennett 
  • CB Emmanuel Forbes Jr.
  • RB Cody Schrader
  • DE Brennan Jackson
  • C Dylan McMahon
  • OT Warren McClendon Jr.
 
Bills inactives

  • WR Keon Coleman
  • CB  Kaiir Elam
  • LB Edefuan Ulofoshio
  • OL Will Clapp
  • TE Quintin Morris
  • TE Dalton Kincaid
  • DT Jordan Phillips
 
At DraftKings Sportsbook, Josh Allen is currently the odds-on favorite to win the NFL's Most Valuable Player award. 

 
As for the Rams, they come into this matchup at 6-6 on the season. That has them situated outside of the playoff picture, currently as the No. 10 seed in the NFC. However, they came into Sunday just a game behind the Seattle Seahawks for first place in the NFC West, so they are very much alive for a playoff spot and could be in a strong position if they come out on top here. 

 
The Bills clinched the AFC East last week, which marked their fifth-straight division title. However, that doesn't mean they'll be slowing down in this head-to-head as they entered Sunday just a game behind the Kansas City Chiefs for the No. 1 seed in the AFC, and hold the head-to-head tiebreaker. 

 
Hello and welcome to Bills vs. Rams! This should be a fascinating matchup between two high-powered offenses. Both clubs are coming off wins in Week 13 and are looking to finish the final month strong and secure playoff position. 

