The new season kicks off with a bang in the 2022 NFL Kickoff Game on Thursday, with the Los Angeles Rams hosting the Buffalo Bills at SoFi Stadium. The Rams are the reigning Super Bowl champions, while the Bills are the 2023 Super Bowl favorites. Caesars Sportsbook lists the Bills as the +600 favorite in its Super Bowl futures entering kickoff week, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers second at +750. Both teams have high-powered offenses, with Josh Allen calling the shots for the Bills and Matthew Stafford leading the Rams. Buffalo also had the league's best defense in 2021, while L.A.'s pass rush led by Aaron Donald gives opponents fits. The teams last met in 2020 in Buffalo, and the Bills scored on an Allen touchdown pass with 15 seconds left to take a 35-32 victory.

Kickoff in Inglewood, Calif. is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Caesars Sportsbook lists Buffalo as a 2.5-point favorite in its latest Bills vs. Rams odds, with the over/under for total points scored set at 53. Before making any Rams vs. Bills picks, make sure to check out the expert NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine expert Mike Tierney.

A veteran sportswriter whose work appears periodically in the New York Times and Los Angeles Times, Mike Tierney has covered the NFL for decades and reported from seven Super Bowls. Over the past four seasons, Mike is 232-204 ATS in his NFL picks. He is also 12-7-1 on his past 20 against-the-spread picks in Bills games, returning more than $400 to $100 bettors.

Now, Tierney has honed in on Bills vs. Rams in the NFL Kickoff Game 2022 and just revealed his NFL expert picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see his picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting trends for Rams vs. Bills:

Bills vs. Rams spread: Buffalo -2.5

Bills vs. Rams over/under: 53 points

Bills vs. Rams money line: Buffalo -135, Los Angeles +115

Bills: Defense allowed 4.6 yards per play in 2021, the only NFL team under 5.0

Rams: QB Matthew Stafford averaged 8.1 yards per pass attempt, third-best in the NFL



Bills vs. Rams picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why the Bills can cover

Buffalo is 4-1 against the spread in the past five meetings between these teams. It went 3-2 ATS as a road favorite last season, with all three victories by at least 25 points. The Bills are considered one of the league's most balanced teams, as they allowed just 278 total yards and 17 points per game last season, both ranking No. 1 in the league. The Rams ranked 17th in total yards (345) and 15th in points (22). Allen and receiver Stefon Diggs should be able to exploit a Rams secondary that finished 22nd in allowing 242 passing yards per game, and star corner Jalen Ramsey might not be 100%.

Allen threw for 4,407 yards and 36 TDs last season and was sacked just 26 times, second-fewest in the league behind Tom Brady (22). That's because he can also make plays with his legs, as he rushed for 763 yards, 25th-most in the NFL. When he throws, he often looks for big plays from Diggs, who had 103 catches for 1,225 yards and 10 TDs. Buffalo's secondary is tough to crack, and Stafford shared the NFL lead with 17 interceptions last season. The Bills are 13-6-2 against the spread in non-conference games under Sean McDermott.

Why the Rams can cover

Los Angeles is 5-0 ATS in its five Week 1 games, winning each one straight-up, since Sean McVay became coach in 2017. The passing offense is unquestionably one of the most dangerous in the NFL and the team is looking for big things from Cam Akers after he was injured in Week 1 last year. Stafford threw for 4,886 yards last season, and his 41 TD passes ranked second in the NFL. Cooper Kupp was a major part of the success, scoring 16 of those TDs in his stellar season. His 145 receptions and 1,947 yards are both second-best in NFL history.

Akers rushed for 625 yards as a rookie second-round pick and showed burst while posting 248 total yards in four postseason games. Darrell Henderson (4.6 yards per carry in 2021) can carry the load if necessary. Aaron Donald is the lynchpin of the Rams' defense and sacked Allen twice in the 2020 meeting. The three-time Defensive Player of the Year led a unit that was third in the NFL with 50 sacks, as he had 12.5 and forced four fumbles. The Rams had 25 takeaways in 2021.

How to make Rams vs. Bills picks

Tierney has done a deep dive into the Bills vs. Rams matchup, and he is leaning Under on the total. He also says there is a critical X-factor that makes one side of the spread a must-back. He's sharing what it is, and which side to back, only at SportsLine.

Who wins Rams vs. Bills in the NFL Kickoff Game 2022? And what critical X-factor makes one side a must-back? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Rams vs. Bills spread you should be all over in the NFL Kickoff matchup, all from the expert who's 12-7 on spread picks involving the Bills.