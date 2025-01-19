MVP candidates Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson will face off in what promises to be a thrilling 2025 NFL Divisional Round battle when the Buffalo Bills host the Baltimore Ravens Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. This is the second meeting of the season between these AFC teams, with the Ravens dominating, 35-10 in Baltimore, in Week 4. John Harbaugh's team is coming off of a hard-fought 28-14 victory against the Pittsburgh Steelers in the Wild Card round, while the Bills got a convincing 31-7 win against the visiting Denver Broncos during Wild Card Weekend. You can stream Sunday's game live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Highmark Stadium in Buffalo is at 6:30 p.m. ET. The Ravens are one-point favorites in the latest NFL odds from the SportsLine Consensus and the over/under for total points scored is 51.5.

How to watch Ravens vs. Bills

Bills vs. Ravens date: Sunday, Jan. 19

Bills vs. Ravens time: 6:30 p.m. ET

Bills vs. Ravens TV channel: CBS

Bills vs. Ravens streaming: Paramount+

NFL playoff picks for Ravens vs. Bills

Before tuning into Sunday's Bills vs. Ravens 2025 AFC Divisional Round game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the Divisional Round of the 2025 NFL playoffs on a 31-15 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year -- a stunning 67% success rate. Longer term, it is on a 211-143 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 65-36 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

For Bills vs. Ravens, the model is backing over 51.5 total points to be scored. The Bills are hit the Over in six of their nine home games this season, and they scored 30 or more points in eight of those nine outings. Meanwhile, the Ravens eclipsed 30 points in five of their last six regular-season games, hitting the Over in three of their last four contests including two games on the road.



Both starting quarterbacks may be MVP frontrunners, but Sunday's game could come down to which defense is better at containing the oppositions run game. Derrick Henry has already amassed 186 rushing yards this postseason, and he handily put up 199 yards against Buffalo's 12-ranked run defense in Week 4. Bills running back James Cook ran for 120 yards against Denver in the Wild Card round, and he will be challenged further against Baltimore's top-ranked secondary.

With both teams possessing explosive offenses, the model is backing over 51.5 total points to be scored in well over 50% of simulations.

