Bills vs. Ravens live updates: Game score, analysis, highlights, stats for Sunday Night Football
It's an AFC title contender showdown on Sunday Night Football
In the season-opening edition of "Sunday Night Football," the Buffalo Bills play host to the Baltimore Ravens. Heading into this season, the Ravens and Bills look once again like two of the top teams not just in the AFC, but the entire league. Baltimore entered the season tied for the league's best Super Bowl odds, while Buffalo checked in third.
The last time these two teams met, the Bills pulled off a two-point Divisional Round win in dramatic fashion, with Ravens tight end Mark Andrews dropping a potential game-tying two-point conversion late in the fourth quarter. That game counted as revenge for the Bills, who were blown out by Baltimore in the teams' regular-season matchup. Now, it's the Ravens' turn to see if they can turn the tables back on Buffalo.
On the field, we'll get to see the last two league MVPs -- Lamar Jackson and Josh Allen -- go shot-for-shot with each other while squaring off against high-quality defenses. There are stars elsewhere on the field as well, from Derrick Henry and James Cook to Kyle Hamilton and Matt Milano and more.
Even though it's just Week 1, this has the potential to be one of the most consequential games of the season, simply because of the quality of the two teams involved. Which of these Super Bowl contenders will earn an early leg up in the race for playoff seeding in the AFC? We'll find out soon enough. In the meantime, keep it locked to our live blog throughout the evening as we update you with stats, scores and highlights.
Where to watch Ravens vs. Bills live
- Date: Sunday, Sept. 7 | Time: 8:20 p.m. ET
- Location: Highmark Stadium (Orchard Park, NY)
- TV: NBC | Stream: Fubo (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Odds: Ravens -1.5; O/U 50.5 (via DraftKings Sportsbook)
