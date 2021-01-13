The Buffalo Bills welcome the Baltimore Ravens in the Divisional Round of the 2021 NFL Playoffs on Saturday. The Bills (14-3) advanced with a home win over the Indianapolis Colts last week, while the Ravens (12-5) picked up a road win over the Tennessee Titans. Both teams are led by top-shelf quarterbacks in Lamar Jackson for Baltimore and Josh Allen for Buffalo.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET. William Hill Sportsbook lists Buffalo as a 2.5-point home favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 50 in the latest Bills vs. Ravens odds.

Ravens vs. Bills spread: Bills -2.5

Ravens vs. Bills over-under: 50 points

Ravens vs. Bills money line: Bills -140, Ravens +120

BAL: Ravens are 11-6 against the spread this season

BUF: Over has hit in 11 Bills games

Why the Ravens can cover

The Ravens played at an extremely high level defensively in the Wild Card round. Baltimore allowed the fewest total yards (209) of any team last week and, in the process, the Ravens held Derrick Henry and the explosive Titans running game to just 51 rushing yards.

The task is different against Buffalo's air attack, but the Ravens finished second in scoring defense during the regular season, giving up 18.9 points per game, which included top-seven marks in total defense and pass defense. Baltimore can also keep the ball out of Josh Allen's hands, relying on the No. 1 rushing offense in the league in both total yardage and yards per carry.

Why the Bills can cover

Buffalo improved over the course of the full season, and the team's numbers were impressive on both sides of the ball. Offensively, the Bills were No. 2 in the league in yardage (396.4 yards per game) and scoring (31.3 points per game). Buffalo also finished third in pass offense, generating 288.8 yards per game.

The Bills excelled at keeping drives alive by converting a league-leading 49.7 percent of their third downs.

Defensively, the Bills were above-average in both total defense (352.8 yards allowed per game) and passing defense (232.9). Buffalo was opportunistic, generating 15 interceptions, and the Bills were able to limit opponents to just a 39.8 percent conversion rate on third down.

