The Buffalo Bills won their final six games of the season before getting past Indianapolis during Super Wild Card Weekend. The Baltimore Ravens ended the season with five consecutive victories and kept rolling by defeating Tennessee last Sunday. One of the winning streaks will come to an end on Saturday when the Bills host the Ravens (12-5) in an AFC Divisional Round matchup. Including its 27-24 win over the Colts, Buffalo (14-3) has won 10 of its last 11 contests, with the only loss coming in Week 10 at Arizona on a Hail Mary with two seconds remaining.

Kickoff is at 8:15 p.m. ET. William Hill Sportsbook lists Buffalo as a 2.5-point home favorite, while the over-under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 49.5 in the latest Bills vs. Ravens odds.

Ravens vs. Bills spread: Bills -2.5

Ravens vs. Bills over-under: 49.5 points

Ravens vs. Bills money line: Bills -145, Ravens +125

BAL: Ravens are 11-6 against the spread this season

BUF: Over has hit in 11 Bills games

Why the Ravens can cover

Baltimore ranked last in the NFL in passing offense (171.2 yards) during the regular season but led the league in rushing (191.9). Three different players surpassed the 700-yard mark, with Lamar Jackson leading the way with 1,005. The 2019 NFL MVP, who gained 1,206 yards on the ground last season, is the first quarterback in league history to rush for 1,000 yards in multiple seasons.

Rookie J.K. Dobbins was second on the club in rushing with 805 yards, while Gus Edwards set a career-high with 723 as the Ravens finished with a league-leading 3,071 to become the first team in NFL history to register at least 3,000 in consecutive seasons.

Jackson gained 136 of the 236 rushing yards amassed in last week's win over Tennessee, giving Baltimore 889 over its last three contests. The 24-year-old from the University of Louisville recorded 48 of his yards on a touchdown run, the second-longest by a quarterback in the playoffs during the Super Bowl era.

Why the Bills can cover

Buffalo improved over the course of the full season, and the team's numbers were impressive on both sides of the ball. Offensively, the Bills were No. 2 in the league in yardage (396.4 yards per game) and scoring (31.3 points per game). Buffalo also finished third in pass offense, generating 288.8 yards per game.

The Bills excelled at keeping drives alive by converting a league-leading 49.7 percent of their third downs.

Defensively, the Bills were above-average in both total defense (352.8 yards allowed per game) and passing defense (232.9). Buffalo was opportunistic, generating 15 interceptions, and the Bills were able to limit opponents to just a 39.8 percent conversion rate on third down.

