The first Sunday Night Football game of the 2025 NFL season promises to be an exciting one as the Buffalo Bills host the Baltimore Ravens. Buffalo has won three of the last four head-to-head meetings with Baltimore, including a 27-25 win at home in last season's Divisional Playoffs. The Bills finished their 2024 season atop the AFC East with a 13-4 record, and the Ravens topped the AFC North at 12-5.

Kickoff from Highmark Stadium in Buffalo is set for 8:20 p.m. ET. Baltimore is a 1.5-point favorite in the latest Ravens vs. Bills odds, while the over/under for total points scored is 50.5. Before making any Bills vs. Ravens picks, be sure to see what the SportsLine projection model has to say. New users can also target the DraftKings promo code, which offers $300 in bonus bets instantly plus over $200 off NFL Sunday Ticket:

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model went 31-15 on top-rated picks in 2024. Anybody following its NFL betting picks at sportsbooks and on betting sites could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has zeroed in on Bills vs. Ravens. You can head to SportsLine now to see its picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Ravens vs. Bills:

Ravens vs. Bills spread Baltimore -1.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Ravens vs. Bills over/under 50.5 points Ravens vs. Bills money line Baltimore -120, Buffalo +101 Ravens vs. Bills picks See picks at SportsLine Ravens vs. Bills streaming Fubo (Try for free)

Why the Ravens can cover

John Harbaugh's team went 11-7-1 ATS last season, covering in five straight before seeing the Bills in the playoffs. The league-best offense (424.9 yards per game) is led by Lamar Jackson, who is coming off of a career-best season throwing for 4,172 yards with 41-4 TD-INT ratio. Derrick Henry will be ready to capitalize on a stellar first season in Baltimore where he rushed for 1,921 yards on 325 carries with 16 TDs. Baltimore had a lopsided defense last season but was superior against the rush, so they could keep James Cook in check yet again while pulling a potential upset in Week 1. See which team to back at SportsLine.

Why the Bills can cover

Buffalo was an impressive 12-8-0 ATS last season and will host a team that hasn't covered the spread on the road in Week 1 since 2019 -- which was also the last time the Ravens won in Buffalo. Baltimore had the second-worst passing defense in the league last season (244.1 yards allowed per game) while Josh Allen averaged 219.5 passing yards per outing. The Bills also covered the spread in all but three home games in 2024. See which team to back at SportsLine, and new users can also check out the latest bet365 bonus code to get $300 in bonus bets after placing a $5 bet:

How to make Bills vs. Ravens picks

For the NFL Week 1 Sunday Night Football game, the model is leaning over the total, and also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. See what it is at SportsLine.

Who wins Ravens vs. Bills, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Bills vs. Ravens spread you need to jump, all from the model that went 31-15 on top-rated picks in 2024, and find out.