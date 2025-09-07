The Buffalo Bills and Baltimore Ravens will meet for the third time in less than a calendar year in Week 1 of Sunday Night Football. Baltimore dominated in a Week 4 victory last year but the Bills got their revenge by prevailing in a Divisional Round playoff meeting. MVP winner Josh Allen and runner-up Lamar Jackson figure to feature prominently in NFL player props and NFL prop bets, but there are a host of other options to include in SGP picks. Derrick Henry and James Cook both scored a league-high of 16 rushing touchdowns in 2024 as each team heavily leans on the run game.

Even with that, the focus will be on the quarterbacks, and they share the same NFL prop lines for their passing numbers. Both have an over/under of 229.5 passing yards, in addition to having an NFL prop of 1.5 passing touchdowns. Meanwhile, Henry, who is coming off a 1,921-yard season on the ground, has a rushing yards bar of 82.5, while Cook's is at 54.5. Baltimore is favored by 1.5 points, while the over/under is 50.5 points. Before betting any Ravens vs. Bills props for Sunday Night Football, you need to see the Bills vs. Ravens prop predictions powered by SportsLine's Machine Learning Model AI.

Built using cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning techniques by SportsLine's Data Science team, AI Predictions and AI Ratings are generated for each player prop.

For Ravens vs. Bills NFL betting on Sunday Night Football, the Machine Learning Model has evaluated the NFL player prop odds and provided Bills vs. Ravens prop picks. You can only see the Machine Learning Model player prop predictions for Baltimore vs. Buffalo here.

Top NFL player prop bets for Bills vs. Ravens

After analyzing the Ravens vs. Bills props and examining the dozens of NFL player prop markets, the SportsLine's Machine Learning Model says Ravens QB Jackson goes Over 229.5 passing yards (-114 at FanDuel). The last time Jackson took the field was against Buffalo in last season's playoffs, and the two-time MVP had 254 passing yards and a pair of touchdowns through the air. That came in wintery weather conditions not exactly conducive to racking up yardage through the air, while Sunday night's game calls for much milder weather.

Attacking Buffalo in the passing game is the preferred option as the Bills ranked 12th versus the run a year ago but were 24th in passing defense. The Bills also allowed the fifth-highest completion percentage and eighth-most passing touchdowns, as pass defense is their biggest weakness. Jackson, meanwhile, is coming off career highs in passing yards (4,172) and passing touchdowns (41), and now he has a new weapon to play with in five-time Pro Bowler DeAndre Hopkins. The SportsLine Machine Learning Model projects Jackson to blow past his total with 275.4 yards on average in a 4.5-star prop pick. See more NFL props here, and new users can also target the FanDuel promo code, which offers new users $300 in bonus bets if their first $5 bet wins:

How to make NFL player prop bets for Buffalo vs. Baltimore

In addition, the SportsLine Machine Learning Model says another star sails past his total and has seven additional NFL props that are rated four stars or better. You need to see the Machine Learning Model analysis before making any Ravens vs. Bills prop bets for Sunday Night Football.

Which Bills vs. Ravens prop bets should you target for Sunday Night Football? Visit SportsLine now to see the top Ravens vs. Bills props, all from the SportsLine Machine Learning Model.