Who's Playing

Seattle @ Buffalo

Current Records: Seattle 6-1; Buffalo 6-2

What to Know

The Seattle Seahawks will take on the Buffalo Bills at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Bills Stadium. Seattle struts in flaunting some offensive muscle with an average of 34.29 points per game.

This past Sunday, the Seahawks' offense rose to the challenge against a San Francisco defense that boasted an average of only 19.43 points allowed. They took their game against the San Francisco 49ers 37-27. Seattle relied on the efforts of QB Russell Wilson, who passed for four TDs and 261 yards on 37 attempts, and WR DK Metcalf, who caught 12 passes for two TDs and 161 yards. Wilson ended up with a passer rating of 167.90.

Meanwhile, Buffalo came out on top in a nail-biter against the New England Patriots this past Sunday, sneaking past 24-21. Buffalo's RB Zack Moss looked sharp as he punched in two rushing touchdowns.

This next contest is expected to be close, with Seattle going off at just a 2.5-point favorite. Those who got lucky with them against the spread this past Sunday might want to hold off on placing bets this time since the squad has yet to string together back-to-back wins against the spread.

The Seahawks are now 6-1 while the Bills sit at 6-2. Seattle and Buffalo are both 4-1 after wins this year, but that symmetry won't hold for long.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Bills Stadium -- Orchard Park, New York

Bills Stadium -- Orchard Park, New York TV: FOX

FOX Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Seahawks are a slight 2.5-point favorite against the Bills, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

See NFL picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Seattle won the only game these two teams have played in the last six years.