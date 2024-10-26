The Buffalo Bills hit the road in Week 8 looking to win their third straight game when they travel to the Pacific Northwest to take on the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on Sunday. The Bills are 5-2 overall and 2-2 on the road, and the Seahawks are 4-3 overall and 2-2 at home. Buffalo is coming off a 34-10 blowout win over the Tennessee Titans in Week 7, while the Seahawks are looking to build off their 34-14 road win over the Atlanta Falcons. The Bills are 4-3 and the Seahawks are 2-4-1 against the spread this season.

Kickoff in Seattle is at 4:05 p.m. ET. Buffalo is ffavored by 3 points in the latest Seahawks vs. Bills odds from SportsLine consensus, and the over/under is 46.5 points. Before locking in any Bills vs. Seahawks picks, you'll want to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the proven compute simulation model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 8 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 12-5 betting hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 193-134 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 47-27 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps has seen strong returns.

The model has set its sights on Bills vs. Seahawks and just locked in its Week 8 NFL picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NFL betting lines for the Seahawks vs. Bills game:

Bills vs. Seahawks spread: Bills -3

Bills vs. Seahawks over/under: 46.5 points

Bills vs. Seahawks money line: Bills -161, Seahawks +136

Bills vs. Seahawks picks: See picks at SportsLine

Bills vs. Seahawks streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why the Bills can cover

Josh Allen is in the midst of what may be the best season of his career. The former Wyoming standout continues to produce at an elite level, and has yet to turn the ball over in 2024. Allen enters Week 8 with 1,483 passing yards and 12 touchdown passes, and 179 rushing yards and three scores.

The Bills added another explosive weapon to their offense before last week's win over the Titans when they traded for veteran wide receiver Amari Cooper. The former Alabama star hit the ground running in his first game with the team, catching four passes for 66 yards and a touchdown. For his career, Cooper has 695 receptions, 9,802 yards and 63 touchdown receptions. See which team to pick here.

Why the Seahawks can cover

Seattle is coming off its most impressive win of the season in Week 7. The Seahawks traveled across the country and notched a dominant 34-14 win over the NFC South-leading Atlanta Falcons. Head coach Mike Macdonald received stellar efforts on both sides of the ball in the win.

The Seahawks will likely be without leading receiver DK Metcalf (doubtful, knee), but the team still has plenty of offensive firepower. Fellow wide receivers Tyler Lockett and Jaxon Smith-Njigba are both capable of erupting for massive performances, and running back Kenneth Walker III is a Pro Bowl caliber player. Quarterback Geno Smith leads the league in passing yards with 1,985. See which team to pick here.

How to make Seahawks vs. Bills picks

The model has simulated Bills vs. Seahawks 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over on the point total, and it also says one side of the spread is the better value. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Bills vs. Seahawks on Sunday, and which side of the spread is the better value? Visit SportsLine right now to see which side of the Seahawks vs. Bills spread you should be all over Sunday, all from the model on a 193-134 roll on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.