Who's Playing

Pittsburgh @ Buffalo

Current Records: Pittsburgh 11-1; Buffalo 9-3

What to Know

The Buffalo Bills will look to defend their home turf on Sunday against the Pittsburgh Steelers at 8:20 p.m. ET. Buffalo should still be feeling good after a victory, while Pittsburgh will be looking to right the ship.

The Bills bagged a 34-24 win over the San Francisco 49ers this past Monday. It was another big night for Buffalo's QB Josh Allen, who passed for four TDs and 375 yards on 40 attempts.

Pittsburgh suffered a bitter loss this past Monday, failing to capitalize on an early lead against the Washington Football Team. Pittsburgh was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 23-17 to Washington. No one had a standout game offensively for the Steelers, but they got scores from WR James Washington and WR Diontae Johnson. QB Ben Roethlisberger ended up with a passer rating of 119.30.

This next matchup is expected to be close, with the Bills going off at just a 2-point favorite. They are currently four-for-four against the spread in their most recent games, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

Buffalo's victory brought them up to 9-3 while Pittsburgh's defeat pulled them down to 11-1. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Buffalo ranks fourth in the NFL when it comes to passing touchdowns, with 28 on the season. Less enviably, Pittsburgh is stumbling into the contest with the fourth fewest rushing yards per game in the league, having accrued only 92.6 on average.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET

Sunday at 8:20 p.m. ET Where: Bills Stadium -- Orchard Park, New York

Bills Stadium -- Orchard Park, New York TV: NBC

NBC Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bills are a slight 2-point favorite against the Steelers, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Buffalo and Pittsburgh both have one win in their last two games.