Who's Playing

Pittsburgh @ Buffalo

Current Records: Pittsburgh 1-3; Buffalo 3-1

What to Know

The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Buffalo Bills are even-steven against one another since December of 2016 (2-2), but not for long. Pittsburgh will challenge the Bills on the road at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Highmark Stadium. Buffalo should still be riding high after a win, while the Steelers will be looking to get back in the win column.

Pittsburgh was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Sunday as they fell 24-20 to the New York Jets. Pittsburgh's only offensive touchdowns (two) came on a rush from QB Kenny Pickett.

Meanwhile, Buffalo narrowly escaped with a victory as the team sidled past the Baltimore Ravens 23-20. Buffalo QB Josh Allen was slinging it as he passed for one TD and 213 yards on 36 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 70 yards.

Special teams collected 11 points for the Bills. K Tyler Bass delivered a perfect 3-for-3 game.

The Steelers have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 14-point spread they are up against. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past two games, so buyers beware.

Pittsburgh is now 1-3 while Buffalo sits at a mirror-image 3-1. Two defensive numbers to keep in mind before kickoff: Pittsburgh enters the contest having picked the ball off seven times, good for first in the league. The Bills are completely their equal: they also come into the game with seven interceptions.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday at 1 p.m. ET Where: Highmark Stadium -- Orchard Park, New York

Highmark Stadium -- Orchard Park, New York TV: CBS

CBS Online streaming: Paramount+ (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Paramount+ (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bills are a big 14-point favorite against the Steelers, according to the latest NFL odds.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Buffalo and Pittsburgh both have two wins in their last four games.