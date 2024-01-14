The Buffalo Bills ended their season with five straight victories and will host the Pittsburgh Steelers in a 2024 NFL Super Wild Card Weekend showdown on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. Josh Allen and company ended the regular season with a 21-14 road win against the Miami Dolphins, capping off a five-game stretch in which they defeated top teams like the Dallas Cowboys and Kansas City Chiefs. Meanwhile, the Steelers ended their season with three straight wins, including a 17-10 victory against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18 to punch their playoff ticket. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Highmark Stadium in Eerie County, NY is 4:30 p.m. ET on Monday. The Bills are 10-point favorites in the latest Bills vs. Steelers odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 37.5. Monday's matchup can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan, which you can now try free for the first week.

How to watch Steelers vs. Bills

Bills vs. Steelers date: Monday, Jan. 15

Bills vs. Steelers time: 1 p.m. ET

Bills vs. Steelers TV channel: CBS

Week 18 NFL picks for Steelers vs. Bills

Before tuning into Monday's Bills vs. Steelers game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2024 NFL playoffs on an incredible 183-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 37-21 roll on top-rated picks since Week 7 of last season and has nailed seven straight top-rated picks entering the 2024 NFL playoffs.

For Bills vs. Steelers, the model is projecting that Bills quarterback Josh Allen goes over 223.5 passing yards. It's no surprise the model is high on Allen heading into Super Wild Card Weekend since he just threw for 359 yards with two TDs against the Miami Dolphins in Week 18. The Dolphins' defense ranked 15th in the league this season against the pass, while the Steelers ranked 17th, allowing 227.1 average yards in the air and 23 TDs.

Allen is 3-1 against Pittsburgh in his career, averaging 267.8 passing yards against Mike Tomlin's team. He threw for 424 yards when these teams last met in Buffalo in 2022, which ended in a 38-3 win for the Bills. Buffalo went on to top their division, while the Steelers missed out on the playoffs in the final week.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

