Mike Tomlin's Pittsburgh Steelers will travel to the Empire State to take on the Buffalo Bills in a 2024 NFL Super Wild Card Weekend showdown on Sunday on CBS. The Steelers won their last three games of the regular season on their way to punching their playoff ticket, defeating the Baltimore Ravens 17-10 last Sunday. They visit a Bills team that has won five straight, including a 21-14 victory against the Miami Dolphins in the season-finale.

Kickoff from Highmark Stadium in Eerie County, NY is 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. The Bills are 10-point favorites in the latest Bills vs. Steelers odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 36. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS.

How to watch Steelers vs. Bills

Bills vs. Steelers date: Sunday, Jan. 14

Bills vs. Steelers time: 1 p.m. ET

Bills vs. Steelers TV channel: CBS

Bills vs. Steelers streaming: Paramount+

Week 18 NFL picks for Steelers vs. Bills

Before tuning into Sunday's Bills vs. Steelers game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2024 NFL playoffs on an incredible 183-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 37-21 roll on top-rated picks since Week 7 of last season and has nailed seven straight top-rated picks entering the 2024 NFL playoffs.

For Bills vs. Steelers, the model is projecting that Bills quarterback Josh Allen goes over 223.5 passing yards. Allen has a strong track record against Pittsburgh, going 3-1 as the starter and averaging 310.7 passing yards in his last three starts against the Steelers.

This season, the Steelers gave up an average of 227.1 yards through the air and they are dealing with multiple key injuries on defense, so Allen should have a path to clearing the number. Allen, meanwhile, is coming off a 359-yard performance against the Dolphins in Week 18.

SportsLine's model is projecting that Allen attempts 33 passes, completing 20, and hits the 250-yard mark. That means he'll clear his passing prop with nearly 20 yards to spare, making it one of the top Steelers vs. Bills prop picks to jump on.

