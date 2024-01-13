Two tough AFC teams will face off during 2024 NFL Super Wild Card Weekend as the Buffalo Bills host the Pittsburgh Steelers on CBS and Paramount+. The Steelers ended their regular season with three straight victories, which includes a 17-10 win against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 18. They will visit a Bills team that recently defeated the Miami Dolphins on the road 21-14 and ended the season with five straight wins. You can stream the game in select markets on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from Highmark Stadium in Eerie County, NY is 1 p.m. ET on Sunday. The Bills are 9.5-point favorites in the latest Bills vs. Steelers odds, and the over/under for total points scored is 33. Sunday's matchup can be seen live on CBS and streamed live on Paramount+.



How to watch Steelers vs. Bills

Bills vs. Steelers date: Sunday, Jan. 14

Bills vs. Steelers time: 1 p.m. ET

Bills vs. Steelers TV channel: CBS

Bills vs. Steelers streaming: Paramount+

Week 18 NFL picks for Steelers vs. Bills

Before tuning into Sunday's Bills vs. Steelers game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2024 NFL playoffs on an incredible 183-129 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 37-21 roll on top-rated picks since Week 7 of last season and has nailed seven straight top-rated picks entering the 2024 NFL playoffs.

For Bills vs. Steelers, the model is projecting that Bills quarterback Josh Allen goes over 223.5 passing yards. Allen is coming off of a strong season-finale against the Miami Dolphins in which he threw for 359 yards and had two TDs. He totaled 279 passing yards with 29 TDs against AFC teams this season and added 321 rushing yards and an additional 10 TDs.

Allen has also played well against the Steelers in his career. He is 3-1 against Pittsburgh and has averaged 267.8 yards over those four games. When these teams last faced off in 2022, Allen threw for 424 yards in a 38-3 win.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS