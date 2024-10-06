Bills vs. Texans live updates: Inactives, prediction, picks, spread, odds, where to watch huge AFC matchup

A reunion of sorts will take place in Houston on Sunday as the Houston Texans square off against the Buffalo Bills. Stefon Diggs will face his former team for the first time after four excellent -- but controversial -- years in Buffalo.

Diggs and Bills quarterback Josh Allen were one of the most dangerous duos in the NFL, as the pair totaled 445 receptions, 5,372 yards, and 37 touchdowns in their four seasons together. That either led the NFL or was tied for first in the league, showcasing how dominant Allen and Diggs were in the same offense.

Internal problems in the organization led Diggs to Houston, where he's the veteran wideout amongst one of the young, talented offenses in the league. Diggs is averaging 9.3 yards per catch this season (a career-low) and has 17 consecutive games without 100 yards receiving (a career-high).

Allen, on the other hand, has thrived without his top reciever. The Bills are second in the NFL in scoring offense this season at 30.5 points per game, while Allen continues to produce with 10 touchdowns through the first four games. Allen is responsible for 230 touchdowns in his first seven seasons, which is the second most since 1970, trailing only Patrick Mahomes (231).

The Texans still are playing at a high level despite Diggs' struggles, as Nico Collins is averaging 109.0 receiving yards per game since Week 12 of last year -- the most in the NFL. C.J. Stroud is 9-2 in home games and has averaged 305.9 pass yards per game, throwing 23 touchdowns to just four interceptions.

In a matchup against these AFC heavyweights, which team will come out on top? We'll have analysis of all the action in the live blog below!

How to watch

Date: Sunday, Oct. 6 | Time: 1 p.m. ET

Location: Reliant Stadium (Houston)

TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+

Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds: Texans -1, O/U 47