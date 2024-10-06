If you are a fantasy football fan, here's some advice. Start Dare Ogunbowale. No Mixon, no Pierce. He's the guy.
Bills vs. Texans live updates: Inactives, prediction, picks, spread, odds, where to watch huge AFC matchup
Josh Allen and the 3-1 Bills take on C.J. Stroud and the 3-1 Texans
A reunion of sorts will take place in Houston on Sunday as the Houston Texans square off against the Buffalo Bills. Stefon Diggs will face his former team for the first time after four excellent -- but controversial -- years in Buffalo.
Diggs and Bills quarterback Josh Allen were one of the most dangerous duos in the NFL, as the pair totaled 445 receptions, 5,372 yards, and 37 touchdowns in their four seasons together. That either led the NFL or was tied for first in the league, showcasing how dominant Allen and Diggs were in the same offense.
Internal problems in the organization led Diggs to Houston, where he's the veteran wideout amongst one of the young, talented offenses in the league. Diggs is averaging 9.3 yards per catch this season (a career-low) and has 17 consecutive games without 100 yards receiving (a career-high).
Allen, on the other hand, has thrived without his top reciever. The Bills are second in the NFL in scoring offense this season at 30.5 points per game, while Allen continues to produce with 10 touchdowns through the first four games. Allen is responsible for 230 touchdowns in his first seven seasons, which is the second most since 1970, trailing only Patrick Mahomes (231).
The Texans still are playing at a high level despite Diggs' struggles, as Nico Collins is averaging 109.0 receiving yards per game since Week 12 of last year -- the most in the NFL. C.J. Stroud is 9-2 in home games and has averaged 305.9 pass yards per game, throwing 23 touchdowns to just four interceptions.
In a matchup against these AFC heavyweights, which team will come out on top? We'll have analysis of all the action in the live blog below!
How to watch
Date: Sunday, Oct. 6 | Time: 1 p.m. ET
Location: Reliant Stadium (Houston)
TV: CBS | Stream: Paramount+
Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds: Texans -1, O/U 47
Good morning everyone. We got a fun matchup between the Bills and Texans today. Let's start with the inactives.
Bills
CB -- Taron Johnson
S -- Taylor Rapp
WR -- Khalil Shakir
LB -- Edefuan Ulofoshio
G/C -- Will Clapp
DT -- Ed Oliver
DT -- Austin Johnson
Texans
RB -- Joe Mixon
RB -- Damion Pierce
LB -- Jake Hanson
T -- Tytus Howard
DE -- Derek Barnett
WR -- Steven Sims
-
2:25
On-Site Preview: Giants at Seahawks
-
2:45
On-Site Preview: Bills at Texans
-
2:38
On-Site Preview: Ravens at Bengals
-
2:17
On-Site Preview: Packers at Rams
-
2:53
On-Site Preview: Colts at Jaguars
-
1:17
NFL Week 5 Preview: Stefon Diggs Faces Off Against Bills For 1st Time Since Trade
-
1:52
NFL Week 5 Preview: Ravens and Bengals Face Off In Big AFC North Showdown
-
3:01
NFL Week 5 Preview: Anthony Richardson Doubtful, Joe Flacco In Line To Start Against Jaguars
-
0:56
NFL Injury News
-
1:07
This Just In: Aaron Rodgers Addresses Davante Adams Trade Speculation
-
1:19
Cousins' Record Day Leads Falcons Past Buccaneers In Overtime
-
1:03
This is the offense we expected from Kirk Cousins and the Falcons
-
3:05
Buccaneers Let Lead Slip In Overtime Loss
-
5:14
Falcons Walk It Off In Overtime
-
3:48
TNF Highlights: Buccaneers at Falcons (10/3)
-
6:11
Kirk Cousins and Baker Mayfield Sound Off After Thrilling TNF game
-
1:42
TNF Recap: Kirk Cousins Loving Life In Atlanta So Far
-
1:37
TNF Recap: NFC South Starting To Come Into Focus
-
5:03
TNF Recap: Falcons Upset Buccaneers, Complete Comeback OT Victory
-
4:01
NFL Week 5 Best Bets: Top Parlay