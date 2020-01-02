Bills vs. Texans odds, line, spread: NFL picks, Wild Card Round predictions from model on 96-65 roll

The Buffalo Bills visit the Houston Texans in the AFC Wild-Card Round on Saturday afternoon at NRG Stadium. Both teams are 10-6, with the Texans coming into the 2020 NFL Playoffs as the AFC South champion for the second straight year, while the Bills were in the running for the AFC East title until a Week 16 loss to New England. The Texans bank on a balanced offense led by Deshaun Watson and could get several key players back from injury.

The Bills counter with one of the league's top defenses and an offense that tries to avoid costly mistakes. Kickoff is set for 4:35 p.m. ET. Houston is a 2.5-point favorite in the latest Bills vs. Texans odds, while the over-under for total points scored is 43.5.

Bills vs. Texans spread: Houston -2.5

Bills vs. Texans over-under: 43.5

Bills vs. Texans money line: Houston -146, Buffalo +124

HOU: WR DeAndre Hopkins has at least five receptions in every game.

BUF: WR Cole Beasley averages 14.6 yards per catch on the road.

The model knows the favorite has covered the spread in the last five meetings between the teams, and the Texans' defense should get a boost from defensive end J.J. Watt. The three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year was activated after missing eight games with a torn pectoral and expects to play. He had four sacks in the first eight games and will join linebackers Zach Cunningham (team-high 142 tackles) and Whitney Mercilus (7.5 sacks) in trying to stop the Bills.

Houston is 5-4-1 against the spread this season in non-division games, and Watson has big-play ability. He has thrown for 3,852 yards and 26 touchdowns and added 413 yards and seven scores on the ground. Carlos Hyde is the workhorse of the offense, rushing for 1,070 yards and six TDs. DeAndre Hopkins is Watson's main target, catching 104 balls for 1,165 yards.

Houston has stars on both sides of the ball, but that doesn't mean it will cover the Bills vs. Texans spread on Saturday in the NFL Playoffs 2020.

Buffalo allows an average of just 16.2 points (second in the NFL) and 298.2 yards (third), and the Bills are 5-0-2 in their last seven as a road underdog. Cornerback Tre'Davious White is an impact player, forcing two fumbles and grabbing six of the team's 14 interceptions. Safety Jordan Poyer also makes plays all over the field, with two interceptions and three fumble recoveries, and he is second on the team with 107 tackles. Linebacker Tremaine Edmunds leads the unit with 115.

Bills running back Devin Singletary has come on strong since taking over the lead role in Week 5. The rookie has rushed for 775 yards, averaging 5.1 per carry, while veteran Frank Gore has added 599 yards. Quarterback Josh Allen is having a strong season, throwing for 3,089 yards and 20 TDs, with John Brown and Cole Beasley the top targets. They have combined for 221 receptions and 12 TDs.

