Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills (3-1) travel to face C.J. Stroud and the Houston Texans (3-1) in NFL Week 5 action on CBS and Paramount+. The Bills are coming off a disappointing Week 4 loss, as Allen completed just 55.2% of his passes in a 35-10 setback to the Baltimore Ravens. Meanwhile, Stroud and the Texans had to pull off some last-minute heroics to get a 24-20 victory in Week 4 against the winless Jacksonville Jaguars. You may be able to stream Sunday's game live on Paramount+, which you can now try free for the first seven days when you sign up here.

Kickoff from NRG Stadium in Houston is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Texans are 1-point favorites in the latest Texans vs. Bills odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 47.5. Sunday's game will be streamed live on Paramount+ with their must-have Paramount+ with SHOWTIME plan, which you can now get on a 7-day free trial.

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every NFL on CBS game this season. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including the UEFA Champions League and Europa League, NWSL, Serie A, and countless movies and shows. You can now get a free 7-day trial, so sign up right here.

How to watch Bills vs. Texans

Texans vs. Bills date: Sunday, Oct. 6

Texans vs. Bills time: 1 p.m. ET

Texans vs. Bills TV channel: CBS

Texans vs. Bills streaming: Paramount+

Week 5 NFL picks for Texans vs. Bills

Before tuning into Sunday's Texans vs. Bills game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 5 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 188-131 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 42-23 roll on top-rated NFL betting picks since Week 7 of 2022.

For Texans vs. Bills, the model is backing Buffalo to cover the spread on the road. The Bills will be hungry to get back into the win column, although this game will be incredibly close given the defensive nature of both teams. Houston's passing defense ranks fourth in the league with just 161 average yards given up per game, so Allen will be challenged to make the passing game effective for a second straight week.

Stroud won't have an easier time targeting former Bill Stefon Diggs since Buffalo's pass defense is only allowing 165.3 yards in the air on aveage. Houston's running back corps is also banged heading into Sunday's game, which could be why the model is backing Buffalo to cover in over 50% of simulations. You may be able to stream the game here.

How to watch, live stream the NFL on CBS

Now that you know what to pick, get ready to watch your live local NFL on CBS games on Paramount+ on any device you want. Don't forget you can now try Paramount+ free for the first week.