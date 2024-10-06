Bills vs. Texans score: Houston knocks off Buffalo as Ka'imi Fairbairn boots 59-yard walk-off FG

The Texans improve to 4-1 while the banged-up Bills drop to 3-2

Ka'imi Fairbairn drilled a 59-yard field goal as time expired as the Houston Texans held off the Buffalo Bills in a 23-20 victory. In a game which the Texans tried to give away multiple times in the fourth quarter, the Bills ended up giving Houston one final opportunity to win it.

Buffalo faced a first-and-10 at its own 3-yard line as the Bills went aggressive in the final minute to avoid going to overtime. Three deep passes led to incompletions as the Bills had to punt from their 3-yard line with 16 seconds left. Sam Martin had a  56-yard punt, but Robert Woods returned it 13 yards to give C.J. Stroud a chance to win the game.

With seven seconds left, Stroud dumped the ball off to Dare Ogunbowale for a 5-yard completion. That set Fairbairn up for the game-winning kick, which he drilled as time expired.

The Texans previously held a 20-3 lead before Allen and the Bills clawed back in the game. Houston had multiple chances to preserve the lead and put the game away, but Stroud turned the ball over twice in the fourth quarter. A fumble deep in his own territory with a 20-17 lead allowed the Bills to tie it, but Buffalo ended the game running seven plays and gaining zero yards. 

Stroud threw for 331 yards and a touchdown while Allen was just 9-for-30 for 131 yards and a score. The Texans lost Nico Collins to a hamstring injury after his 67-yard touchdown catch in the first half. 

Takeaways are coming form this game shortly, but a recap can be found in the live blog below! 

59 yards for the win for Fairbairn. HE WINS IT!

Houston beats Buffalo 23-20 at the buzzer. What a call by Ian Eagle. Incredible final seconds, thnaks to the Texans defense for backing the Bills up. The Texans go to 4-1 and the Bills 3-2. 

Buffalo's comeback falls short. 

Jeff Kerr
October 6, 2024, 8:13 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 4:13 pm EDT
 
56-yard punt by Sam Martin. Texans have 3 timeouts and Stroud throws a quick pass. Fairbairn will get a chance to win it. 

Jeff Kerr
October 6, 2024, 8:11 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 4:11 pm EDT
 
Looks like we're going to OT. Josh Allen is back in, but has thrown 7 straight incompletions. 

Jeff Kerr
October 6, 2024, 8:09 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 4:09 pm EDT
 
Stroud gets called for intentional grounding! 10-yard penalty and a loss of down. No longer in Fairbairn's range. 

Josh Allen is questionable to return as the Texans punt. 

Jeff Kerr
October 6, 2024, 8:06 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 4:06 pm EDT
 
The Texans are in FG range. 44 seconds left. 3rd-and-5 coming. Need a first down to help Fairbairn out. 

Jeff Kerr
October 6, 2024, 8:04 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 4:04 pm EDT
 
C.J. Stroud has converted a 3rd-and-6 and 3rd-and-10. Here we go. Texans at midfield. 

Jeff Kerr
October 6, 2024, 8:03 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 4:03 pm EDT
 
Stroud to Schultz for 11 yards. Up to over 300 yards passing. 

Jeff Kerr
October 6, 2024, 8:00 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 4:00 pm EDT
 
Bills will go 3-and-out. Bass in for the tie. This one is on Stroud. 

It's 20-20 with 3:28 left. Bills come back 

Jeff Kerr
October 6, 2024, 7:53 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 3:53 pm EDT
 
Bills are facing a 3rd-and-10 now. They have the FG in hand, but a TD wins it obviously. 

Jeff Kerr
October 6, 2024, 7:51 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 3:51 pm EDT
 
Trubisky in for one play. Allen back in. 

Jeff Kerr
October 6, 2024, 7:50 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 3:50 pm EDT
 
C.J. Stroud fumbles at the 14 and the Bills got it! Two disastrous turnovers for Stroud in these last two possessions. Josh Allen isn't coming out. Mitchell Trubisky in. 

Jeff Kerr
October 6, 2024, 7:49 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 3:49 pm EDT
 
Allen was pressured on 3rd-and-8 and throws it away. Texans get the pressure on Allen on consecutive plays as Allen is getting checked by the training staff. Not god for the Bills, but he's up and walking.

Bills will have to punt. 

Jeff Kerr
October 6, 2024, 7:44 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 3:44 pm EDT
 
As I say this, Stroud throws an INT to Terrel Bernard on 2nd-and-7 at the Bills' 33. Brutal. 

Bernard saves the Bills as Buffalo has a chance again with 8:17 left. Trailing 20-17 

Jeff Kerr
October 6, 2024, 7:39 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 3:39 pm EDT
 
Wanna know why the Texans are an elite franchise again? C.J. Stroud. This is a clock killing drive and Stroud is doing all the right things to keep it alive. 

Jeff Kerr
October 6, 2024, 7:38 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 3:38 pm EDT
 
Money throw from Stroud to Dalton Schultz for the first down. Stroud is a really good QB. Texans keep drive alive. 

Jeff Kerr
October 6, 2024, 7:33 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 3:33 pm EDT
 
Josh Allen and the Bills stagnated. Ty Johnson gets stopped for a 2-yard loss and Allen's throw is incomplete to Marquez Valdes-Scantling. The Bills still trail 20-17. Allen is 9-of-23 for 131 yards and a touchdown pass. Bills need another stop. 

Jeff Kerr
October 6, 2024, 7:31 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 3:31 pm EDT
 
20-yard scramble by Josh Allen end the 3rd. Bills at the Texans 45. All of a sudden they are in striking distance to tie and take the lead

Jeff Kerr
October 6, 2024, 7:25 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 3:25 pm EDT
 
The Texans will have to punt again. They have punted their last 2 possessions and have 36 yards. Buffalo gets the opportunity to take the lead, which seemed unthinkable to start the 3rd. 

Jeff Kerr
October 6, 2024, 7:22 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 3:22 pm EDT
 
Keon Coleman's feet were able to stay in on that toe touch for that touchdown. Bills WRs have just 4 catches today, but he has the biggest one. 

Jeff Kerr
October 6, 2024, 7:16 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 3:16 pm EDT
 
Josh Allen challenged Sean McDermott to go for it on 4th-and-5. The gamble worked! 

Keon Coleman scored a 49-yard TD after catching a wide open curl route and running 49 yards down the sideline. It's 20-17. 14 unanswered by the Bills. 

Jeff Kerr
October 6, 2024, 7:13 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 3:13 pm EDT
 
The Texans go 3-and-out and will punt. All of a sudden the Bills are in it and there's plenty of time left. 10-point deficit with 6:17 left in the 3rd. 

Jeff Kerr
October 6, 2024, 7:08 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 3:08 pm EDT
 
The Bills finally get something going on offense, going 70 yards on six plays culminated with a James Cook 5-yard touchdown. The Josh Allen 26-yard pass to Dalton Kincaid was the back breaking play for the Bills. It's a ball game again as Buffalo trails 20-10. 

Jeff Kerr
October 6, 2024, 7:08 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 3:08 pm EDT
 
Dalton Schultz drops the third down catch, but Fairbairn drills the 47-yard FG. Texans have scored on 4 of 7 possessions and are up 20-3. 

Jeff Kerr
October 6, 2024, 6:51 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 2:51 pm EDT
 
Nico Collins downgraded to OUT, per Evan Washburn. 

Jeff Kerr
October 6, 2024, 6:48 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 2:48 pm EDT
 
Doesn't matter. Hutchinson has back to back catches. Texans go from 2nd and 23 to a first down. 

Jeff Kerr
October 6, 2024, 6:48 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 2:48 pm EDT
 
The first penalty if the game for the Texans is a personal foul by Dalton Schultz. Threw the ball at the opponent hurts what could have been a drive that puts the game out of reach. 

Jeff Kerr
October 6, 2024, 6:47 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 2:47 pm EDT
 
Josh Allen should have thrown two interceptions to Azeez Al-Shaair in consecutive plays. The Bills have nothing going in the pass game as Allen is 6 of 17 for 56 yards. That is not Josh Allen, who is certainly missing Stefon Diggs today. 

Jeff Kerr
October 6, 2024, 6:25 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 2:25 pm EDT
 
Josh Allen found Dalton Kincaid on a 3rd-and-13 pass, but the play was ruled incomplete. What a tremendous throw by Allen, but the pass looked like it was caught. The Bills don't challenge and punt it away. 

Sean McDermott may want to rethink that. 

Jeff Kerr
October 6, 2024, 6:12 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 2:12 pm EDT
 
Ogunbowale ran into a brick well on 4th-and-1 at the 16! This after a  13-yard catch on 3rd-and-13 to set up that 4th-and-short. Huge stop for the Bills as the Texans pass on a FG. Still a 14-3 lead. 

Jeff Kerr
October 6, 2024, 6:01 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 2:01 pm EDT
 
2 catches for 27 yards for Stefon Diggs on this drive. No Collins, no problem. The Texans have so many weapons in the passing game. They are deep in Bills territory again. 

Jeff Kerr
October 6, 2024, 5:58 PM
Oct. 06, 2024, 1:58 pm EDT
