Bills vs. Texans score: Houston knocks off Buffalo as Ka'imi Fairbairn boots 59-yard walk-off FG

Ka'imi Fairbairn drilled a 59-yard field goal as time expired as the Houston Texans held off the Buffalo Bills in a 23-20 victory. In a game which the Texans tried to give away multiple times in the fourth quarter, the Bills ended up giving Houston one final opportunity to win it.

Buffalo faced a first-and-10 at its own 3-yard line as the Bills went aggressive in the final minute to avoid going to overtime. Three deep passes led to incompletions as the Bills had to punt from their 3-yard line with 16 seconds left. Sam Martin had a 56-yard punt, but Robert Woods returned it 13 yards to give C.J. Stroud a chance to win the game.

With seven seconds left, Stroud dumped the ball off to Dare Ogunbowale for a 5-yard completion. That set Fairbairn up for the game-winning kick, which he drilled as time expired.

The Texans previously held a 20-3 lead before Allen and the Bills clawed back in the game. Houston had multiple chances to preserve the lead and put the game away, but Stroud turned the ball over twice in the fourth quarter. A fumble deep in his own territory with a 20-17 lead allowed the Bills to tie it, but Buffalo ended the game running seven plays and gaining zero yards.

Stroud threw for 331 yards and a touchdown while Allen was just 9-for-30 for 131 yards and a score. The Texans lost Nico Collins to a hamstring injury after his 67-yard touchdown catch in the first half.

