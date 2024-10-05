The 3-1 Houston Texans are hosting the 3-1 Buffalo Bills on Sunday in a game that certainly does not lack drama and intrigue. Buffalo is coming off a rough 35-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, while Houston is coming off a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Houston's one loss this season came against the currently undefeated Minnesota Vikings, and just like Buffalo's defeat, this was also a blowout, coming by way of a 34-7 defeat.

CBS Sports reporter Evan Washburn, who will be on the sidelines in Houston, spoke about what he'll be looking out for in the game along with what each team needs to prove, their strengths and weaknesses and who has the edge.

Washburn says the Bills have the edge "because over the course of the first four weeks of the season they've shown that they can be dominant in games." Despite these two teams having the same record, Buffalo's wins hold more weight. While the Texans have had to "scratch and claw" to come ahead, the best version of the Bills is better than the best version of their upcoming opponent.

The biggest storyline is the revenge game for Stefon Diggs, who was traded from the Bills this April in a blockbuster deal that sent the wide receiver to another AFC contender in the Texans.

Here are five things to watch during Sunday's Bills-Texans matchup:

1. 'Revenge game' for Diggs

Stefon Diggs is facing his former team for the first time in what is a highly anticipated reunion. His former coach Sean McDermott emphasized that they have respect for Diggs and noted that when it comes down to it, it's a battle between two good teams, and not just one player.

"This is the dream scenario for the reality show that is the NFL," Washburn said about the Diggs drama surrounding this game, adding that it's the perfect conversation piece for fans and media in the days leading up to the game.

When it comes down to it, however, this is just a talking point until clock starts rolling. "The reality is, once this game kicks off, it becomes secondary to what's happening on the field," Washburn explained.

Diggs wants to have a big game, not just because of who his opponent is but because of who he is as a player. Sometimes his need to have a impactful game, every game, was an issue for the style of offense happening in Buffalo. "I think this idea that there's this tension and whether you want to call it revenge or distaste or anger on either side, I think both sides at this point kind of got what they wanted," Washburn said.

2. The QB matchup

Josh Allen BUF • QB • #17 CMP% 69.3 YDs 814 TD 7 INT 0 YD/Att 8.06 View Profile

C.J. Stroud HOU • QB • #7 CMP% 67.6 YDs 1054 TD 6 INT 2 YD/Att 7.58 View Profile

Both quarterbacks have something to prove this week in a matchup between two of the most exciting stars in the NFL right now.

Allen needs to continue to prove that without Diggs the offense can still be effective. Last Sunday wasn't their best showing, but they have shown -- and need to continue to show -- they can get it done without the playmaker who'll be on the other sideline in Week 5.

The Bills are spreading the ball around with an "everybody eats" mantra, though Washburn says, despite what some might think, it's not actually a slight on their former star wide receiver and instead a way to keep Allen's offense working.

"Their No. 1 strength is their quarterback and Josh Allen's ability to put a team on his back and make plays. He's able to distribute the ball really well this season and I think he is a top quarterback," Washburn said.

This game is a chance for Stroud to further cement himself as one of the best in the game. Stroud, similar to Allen, is the Texans' strength. He has an ability to make explosive plays downfield and his chemistry with Nico Collins is clear.

3. Bills run defense

The Buffalo defense is coming off its worst game of the season, allowing 427 total yards, including 271 rushing yards -- 199 of those belonging to Derrick Henry.

"That's as hard of a game to swallow if you're a member of that defense as you'll find," Washburn said.

The Bills need to bounce back from their rough showing and this shouldn't be as much of a mismatch for them.

"I don't think the Texans, while a challenging offense, is going to present the same style that Buffalo had such a hard time with on Sunday," Washburn said.

The Bills are dealing with injuries on the defensive side, so if they can get healthy, Washburn isn't concerned about their makeup, but as it stands now, he sees that side of the ball as the team's weakness.

4. Texans rushing attack



Running back Joe Mixon is likely out for Sunday and has not played since Week 2 as he continues to deal with an ankle injury.

"Without Joe Mixon, their running game is not nearly as effective and that's concerning, because they need that to really compete down the stretch," Washburn said, adding that the run game is one of Houston's main weaknesses.

5. Houston penalty problem

The Texans offense needs to prove that they can play a clean game. The Texans lead the league with 40 penalties (totaling 326 yards) in the first four weeks of the season, with the majority coming on the offensive side. Washburn described the penalties as "unforced errors."

"They haven't played that well and they're 3-1. That's a positive," Washburn said. "When I look at teams and evaluate quarterbacks and offenses, if you can win when you're not at your best, that's when you know you're doing something right."

The Texans haven't played disciplined football and you cannot win games with this level of penalties. One thing Washburn is most excited to see is the "best version" of the Texans, if they can clean up and play to their ceiling.