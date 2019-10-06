Bills vs. Titans odds: 2019 NFL picks, Week 5 predictions from proven computer model

The Buffalo Bills will take on the Tennessee Titans at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday at Nissan Stadium in Nashville. Tennessee is 2-2 overall and 0-1 at home, while Buffalo is 3-1 overall and 2-0 on the road. The Titans are coming off an emphatic 24-10 road victory over the Atlanta Falcons after losing their previous two games. The Bills, meanwhile, enter Sunday's showdown coming off their first loss of the season, a 16-10 defeat against the New England Patriots. Tennessee is favored by three-points in the latest Bills vs. Titans odds, while the over-under is set at 39.5. Before you make any Bills vs. Titans picks and NFL predictions for Week 5, you'll want to see what the SportsLine Projection Model is saying.

The model knows the Bills were close, but not close enough last week as they fell 16-10 to the Patriots. Sunday's loss to New England was Buffalo's sixth straight defeat to its AFC East nemesis. A silver lining for the Bills was the play of wide receiver Cole Beasley, who has now recorded 75 or more receiving yards in two of his last three games. However, the Bills were unable to secure the victory despite holding the Patriots to just three points in the second half.

The Titans, meanwhile, have to be feeling good after ending a two game losing streak last week against the Falcons. The Titans jumped out to an early lead thanks to a strong showing from quarterback Marcus Mariota, who finished with 227 passing yards and three touchdowns. Rookie wide receiver A.J. Brown also had a breakout game against Atlanta, recording three receptions for 94 yards and two touchdowns.

The Titans have also been able to take care of the ball when passing this season. In fact, Mariota has yet to throw a single interception this season, while Buffalo's defense enters Sunday's showdown having forced five interceptions, which is tied for second in the NFL.

