The Buffalo Bills (4-2) look to stay perfect in front of their home fans in Week 7 when they host the Tennessee Titans (1-4) on Sunday on CBS and Paramount+. Josh Allen and the Bills got back in the win column with a 23-20 victory against the New York Jets on Monday, and the offense just got stronger with the addition of wide receiver Amari Cooper this week. They now host a Tennessee side coming out of its bye week with just one win on the season, but the best pass defense in the NFL.

Kickoff from Highmark Stadium is set for 1 p.m. ET. The Bills are 9.5-point favorites in the latest Bills vs. Titans odds via SportsLine consensus, and the over/under for total points scored is 41.

How to watch Titans vs. Bills

Bills vs. Titans date: Sunday, Oct. 20

Bills vs. Titans time: 1 p.m. ET

Bills vs. Titans TV channel: CBS

Bills vs. Titans streaming: Paramount+

Week 7 NFL picks for Titans vs. Bills

Before tuning into Sunday's Bills vs. Titans game, you need to see the NFL picks from SportsLine's advanced computer model. The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up well over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 7 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 11-3 hot streak on top-rated NFL picks this year. Longer term, it is on a 192-132 roll on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season and a 46-24 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.

For Bills vs. Titans, the model is backing Buffalo to cover the spread. Cooper could be tested in his first game with the Bills since the Titans' league-leading defense has only allowed 137 average passing yards per game and just five total passing touchdowns. However, Tennessee's own offense generates the second-least offensive yards per game (253.2) and is tied for the most interceptions (7), which won't hold up against Buffalo's defensive front.



Allen had one of his best games of the season against the Jets on Monday, completing 76% of his passes for 215 yards and two touchdowns with an additional nine carries for 18 rushing yards and one touchdown on the ground. Tennessee's offense hasn't been consistent enough this season to counter an attack like Buffalo's, which could be why the model has the Bills covering in well over 50% of simulations.

