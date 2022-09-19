The Buffalo Bills (1-0) will kick off their 2022 home opener with a primetime battle in the first game of a Monday Night Football doubleheader against the Tennessee Titans (0-1) that wraps up the Week 2 NFL schedule. Buffalo had a dominant performance in Week 1, topping the Los Angeles Rams, 31-10. Meanwhile, Tennessee gave up a 13-point lead and fell to the New York Giants 21-20 in Week 1.

Kickoff from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., is set for 7:15 p.m. ET. Buffalo is favored by 10 points in the latest Bills vs. Titans odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 48. Before making any Titans vs. Bills picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

Bills vs. Titans spread: Buffalo -10

Bills vs. Titans over/under: 48 points

Bills vs. Titans money line: Tennessee +360, Buffalo -480

TEN: Titans are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 Monday games

BUF: Bills are 3-0-1 ATS in their last four home games

Why the Bills can cover

Buffalo had a commanding contest in the Week 1 win over the Rams. The offense had plenty of success with playmakers all across the field. Quarterback Josh Allen is a dominant presence and started the season off well with 297 yards and three passing touchdowns. He also led the team with 56 rushing yards. The Bills moved the ball well, finishing with 413 total yards of offense.

Buffalo played suffocating defense and made life extremely difficult for the Rams' offense. The Bills held Los Angeles to 243 yards with 3.7 yards per play. The defensive line consistently caused havoc, recording seven sacks. Von Miller made an immediate impact for Buffalo, logging four total tackles, two sacks and three tackles for loss.

Why the Titans can cover

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill is an athletic playmaker under center for Tennessee. Tannehill is patient in the pocket with a solid arm and good accuracy. The Texas A&M product played well in the Week 1 loss to the New York Giants, going 20 of 33 for 266 yards and two touchdowns. He pushed the ball downfield, completing seven passes of 20-plus yards.

Running back Derrick Henry is a tank in the backfield. Once Henry gets to the second level of the defense, it's extremely difficult to bring him down. The two-time Pro Bowl selection has strong vision with breakaway speed. The Alabama product owns the strength to be a constant powerhouse. Last week, he had 21 carries for 82 yards.

