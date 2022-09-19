The Tennessee Titans (0-1) will head to Highmark Stadium to play the Buffalo Bills (1-0) on Monday Night Football. Buffalo looked like one of the best teams in the NFL in their Week 1 victory, defeating the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams 31-10 last week. The Titans are looking to bounce back after they fell to the New York Giants 21-20. The Under hit in both teams' games last week.

Kickoff from Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, N.Y., is set for 7:15 p.m. ET. Buffalo is favored by 10 points in the latest Bills vs. Titans odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is 47.5. Before making any Titans vs. Bills picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's advanced computer simulation model.

Now, here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Titans vs. Bills:

Bills vs. Titans spread: Buffalo -10

Bills vs. Titans over/under: 47.5 points

Bills vs. Titans money line: Tennessee +360, Buffalo -480

TEN: Titans are 8-2 ATS in their last 10 Monday games

BUF: Bills are 3-0-1 ATS in their last four home games

Why the Bills can cover

Receiver Stefon Diggs is a true No. 1 option for the Bills' passing attack. Diggs runs silky-smooth routes with hands like glue. The Maryland product has excellent concentration, consistently making outstanding grabs. Diggs offers strong YAC ability and has built a tight rapport with quarterback Josh Allen. In Week 1, the two-time Pro Bowler led the team with eight grabs for 122 yards with a touchdown.

Gabe Davis (questionable, ankle) will steps into a larger role as the No. 2 receiver for Buffalo. Davis is a physical, downfield threat with strong hands. The 2020 fourth-round pick knows how to gain separation and create a throwing window for Allen. Davis gashed the Rams' defense for several big plays last week. He had four catches for 88 yards with a score, including three grabs for first downs.

Why the Titans can cover

Quarterback Ryan Tannehill is an athletic playmaker under center for Tennessee. Tannehill is patient in the pocket with a solid arm and good accuracy. The Texas A&M product played well in the Week 1 loss to the New York Giants, going 20 of 33 for 266 yards and two touchdowns. He pushed the ball downfield, completing seven passes of 20-plus yards.

Running back Derrick Henry is a tank in the backfield. Once Henry gets to the second level of the defense, it's extremely difficult to bring him down. The two-time Pro Bowl selection has strong vision with breakaway speed. The Alabama product owns the strength to be a constant powerhouse. Last week, he had 21 carries for 82 yards.

