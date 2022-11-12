One of the more highly anticipated matchups on the Week 10 NFL schedule is a cross-conference battle between two of the top Super Bowl contenders in the league with the Buffalo Bills (6-2) set to host the Minnesota Vikings (7-1). Josh Allen and the Bills are coming off a tough 20-17 divisional loss to the New York Jets in which Allen hurt his elbow which has him as questionable for Sunday. Meanwhile, Kirk Cousins and the Vikings extended their winning streak to six games with a 20-17 win over the Washington Commanders. Matt Milano (oblique) and Tre'Davious White (knee) are listed as questionable for the Bills. Buffalo is 4-3-1 against the spread, while Minnesota is 3-4-1 ATS in 2022.

Kickoff is at 1 p.m. ET at Highmark Stadium. Buffalo is favored by 3 points in the latest Bills vs. Vikings odds from Caesars Sportsbook, and the over/under is set at 42.5 points. Before making any Vikings vs. Bills picks, you need to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from the proven simulation model at SportsLine.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters Week 10 of the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 151-108 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, the model has set its sights on Bills vs. Vikings and just locked in its picks and NFL Week 10 predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NFL odds and betting lines for Vikings vs. Bills:

Bills vs. Vikings spread: Bills -3

Bills vs. Vikings over/under: 42.5 points

Bills vs. Vikings money line: Buffalo -160, Minnesota +135

Bills vs. Vikings picks: See picks here

What you need to know about the Bills

The Bills are extremely tough to beat at home, but there is a chance they will be without MVP candidate Allen, who suffered an elbow injury in the fourth quarter of the team's Week 9 loss to the New York Jets. If Allen is unavailable, veteran Case Keenum will get the start in his place.

Von Miller and Stefon Diggs are both in the midst of All-Pro caliber seasons for Buffalo as well. Miller, the team's marquee free agent signee this past offseason, has made an immediate impact on the Bills defense, recording seven sacks, nine tackles for loss, and a forced fumble thus far. Diggs, who began his career with the Vikings, currently leads the NFL with seven touchdown receptions and ranks third in the NFL in receptions (60) and receiving yards (857).

What you need to know about the Vikings

Minnesota continues to find ways to win close games -- a sign that they may legitimately be ready to contend in a wide open NFC race. This past Sunday Minnesota sidestepped the Washington Commanders for a 20-17 win. Wide receiver Justin Jefferson looked sharp as he caught seven passes for 115 yards and one TD.

Like Diggs, Jefferson is having another dominant season for Minnesota. The third-year pro out of LSU ranks second in the NFL in receiving yards (867) and fifth in receptions (59). Running back Dalvin Cook has also been impressive under first-year head coach Kevin O'Connell, rushing for 608 yards and five touchdowns while catching 19 passes for 119 yards and a touchdown.

How to make Vikings vs. Bills picks

The model has simulated Bills vs. Vikings 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Over on the point total, and it also says one side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time. You can only see the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Vikings vs. Bills? And which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine right now to find out which side of the Bills vs. Vikings spread you should be all over, all from the model on a 151-108 roll on its top-rated NFL picks, and find out.