Teams with Super Bowl aspirations meet in Week 10 when the Minnesota Vikings (7-1) travel to Highmark Stadium to take on the Buffalo Bills (6-2). The Vikings are coming off a hard-fought 20-17 win over the Washington Commanders, while the Bills are hoping to bounce back from a 20-17 loss to the New York Jets. The Bills could be without MVP candidate Josh Allen, who injured his elbow on Buffalo's final offensive possession against the Jets. He's listed as a game-time decision for Sunday's showdown.

What you need to know about the Bills

It was close but no cigar for the Bills as they fell 20-17 to the New York Jets this past Sunday. A silver lining for Buffalo was the play of QB Josh Allen, who accumulated 205 passing yards in addition to rushing for two TDs and 86 yards. Allen injured his elbow on Buffalo's final possession against the Jets, and is officially listed as a game-time decision for this week's game against Minnesota.

Buffalo All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs will be facing his former team for the first time since being traded to Buffalo before the 2020 season. For the season, Diggs has recorded 60 receptions for 857 yards and seven touchdowns.

What you need to know about the Vikings

Minnesota continues to find ways to win close games -- a sign that they may legitimately be ready to contend in a wide open NFC race. This past Sunday Minnesota sidestepped the Washington Commanders for a 20-17 win. Wide receiver Justin Jefferson looked sharp as he caught seven passes for 115 yards and one TD.

Like Diggs, Jefferson is having another dominant season for Minnesota. The third-year pro out of LSU ranks second in the NFL in receiving yards (867) and fifth in receptions (59). Running back Dalvin Cook has also been impressive under first-year head coach Kevin O'Connell, rushing for 608 yards and five touchdowns while catching 19 passes for 119 yards and a touchdown.

