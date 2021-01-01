The Buffalo Bills are locked into the playoffs, and some would argue they're the toughest competition facing the reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs in the AFC. They've got an MVP candidate in quarterback Josh Allen. They've got the NFL's most productive wide receiver in Stefon Diggs. And now, they've welcomed back yet another offensive weapon ahead of their season finale against the Miami Dolphins, activating receiver John Brown from the COVID-19 reserve list.

It remains unclear if the Bills will play their starters against Miami, with a postseason berth already secure. Either way, Brown's official return is welcome news for a wide receiver corps that just lost Cole Beasley to a "week-to-week" leg injury. Buffalo hosted veteran free agent Kenny Stills for a visit this week, with intentions of reportedly adding the former Texans standout as emergency depth. But Brown is a proven commodity who already owns chemistry with Allen -- a deep threat whose presence alone makes the Bills even more dangerous entering the playoffs.

Brown has missed the Bills' last five games due to an ankle injury. He was activated off injured reserve recently, only to go directly to the COVID-19 list. The 30-year-old former Ravens speedster was one of Allen's top targets in 2019, his first season in Buffalo, hauling in 72 passes for 1,060 yards and six touchdowns. This year, before going down with an injury, Brown caught 29 passes for 386 yards and two scores in eight games, averaging more than 13 yards per reception.

Once back in the lineup, Brown figures to start opposite Diggs on the outside, with fellow deep threat Gabriel Davis rotating in.