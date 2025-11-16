The Buffalo Bills and Tampa Bay Buccaneers played one of the wildest games of Week 11, and it ended with the two teams combining to make some NFL history. The game ended with the Bills topping the Bucs, 44-32, a score that had never happened before in the 106-year history of the NFL.

Yup, we got a scorigami.

With just under three minutes left to play, it didn't look like the scorigami was going to happen. At that point, the Bills were leading 37-32, which is a score that has happened before. However, Josh Allen ended up clinching the scorigami when he scored on a nine-yard touchdown run with just 2:35 left to play to push the score to 44-32, which officially gave us the 1,095th unique final score in NFL history.

The score by Allen capped off an MVP-level performance by the Bills quarterback, who totaled SIX touchdowns in the game. Not only did he have three rushing touchdowns, but he also added three passing touchdowns, marking just the second time in NFL history that a QB has scored three rushing touchdowns and three passing touchdowns in a game. (Allen has the only other performance, and that came in 2024 against the Rams.) Allen totaled 357 yards with 317 of that coming through the air.

To get a scorigami, you need a few crazy things to happen -- and this game certainly had those. There were NINE lead changes, which is tied for the second-most in a game in NFL history. One of those lead changes came after Sean Tucker scored on a six-yard run in the third quarter for the Buccaneers to put Tampa Bay up 26-21. At that point, the Bucs decided to go for two and didn't get it, which set the stage for the wonky final score.

This marks the second straight week that an NFL game has ended with a scorigami. In Week 10, the Texans beat the Jaguars 36-29 to give us the 1094th different final score in league history.

This was the fourth scorigami of the 2025 season and the second by the Bills. Buffalo was also involved in a scorigami back in Week 1 when it beat the Baltimore Ravens, 41-40.

As for the Buccaneers, this marked the first time they've been involved in a scorigami in two years. That last time it happened came in a 39-37 loss to the Texans back in November 2023.

Although the Bills' win was the only scorigami of Week 11, there have been some rare final scores. The Pittsburgh Steelers' 34-12 win over the Cincinnati Bengals marked the first time in 13 years that a game has ended with that score. The Jaguars' 35-6 win over the Chargers was also a rarity. That score had not happened in the NFL since 2015 before Jacksonville's win.