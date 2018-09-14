Bills' Zay Jones apologizes to Kelvin Benjamin for his mom's critical tweet
The two wide receivers have smoothed things out after a rough Week 1 showing
Zay Jones' mom went full Little League parent on Monday, replying to a tweet from a Buffalo reporter about Jones playing 94 percent of the Bills' snaps in a 47-3 loss to the Ravens on Sunday. Jones' mom, Maneesha, said in the now-deleted tweet: "...who else is skilled enough to play all Wide out positions AND tell Benjamin where to line up too ?"
Yikes. On Wednesday, ESPN said that Jones skirted around questions regarding his mom, declining comment, but on Thursday he said that "me and KB [have] a great relationship. I love KB. I don't have anything against him."
Benjamin also said on Thursday: "He talked about it with me. He came and apologized for it. That really was it. Just trying to move on from it."
Jones had three catches for 26 yards on Sunday, while Benjamin had one catch for 10 yards. Benjamin, who already caught some heat for calling out Cam Newton in the preseason after saying Carolina never should have drafted him, doesn't seem to have any interest in opening new beefs.
"Like other receiver out there, I feel like we good. I feel like as an offense, we all help each other. Not with plays and lining up, but communication," Benjamin said, via ESPN.
It's Brian Daboll's first season as the Bills' offensive coordinator, so everyone is probably experiencing some growing pains. After the Nathan Peterman experiment ended catastrophically (again) on Sunday, Josh Allen will apparently be taking over in Week 2. That means more adjusting for the receivers, as they try to break in the rookie quarterback.
For the time being, it doesn't seem that there's any strife within the Bills' receiving corps. Jones, however, might be due to have a conversation with his mom about the effect that social media can have.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
NFL, MLB, CFB games affected by Florence
Here's a rundown of matchups affected by the inclement weather hitting the East Coast
-
Panthers owner: Trump is 'dead wrong'
Tepper says NFL players who have protested are 'some of the most patriotic people and best...
-
Prisco's best bets: Steelers win big
Prisco shares his top five picks in Week 2, including the Steelers rebounding in a big way...
-
GB coach gives 'big indicator' for A-Rod
Mike McCarthy believes Saturday's practice will be the swing point for Rodgers on whether or...
-
NFL picks, bets: This parlay pays 6-1
Handicapping legend Hank Goldberg just revealed his top parlay for Week 2
-
Week 2 NFL knockout, survivor pool picks
National sports writer Mike Tierney tells you who to pick in your Week 2 football survivor...