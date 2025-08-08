Former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Billy Howton, one of the top wideouts of the 1950s, died at 95. Believed to have been the NFL's oldest living player, Howton died Aug. 4 in Houston. In addition to being a prolific receiver, Howton was the founder and first president of the NFL Players Association.

The Packers selected Howton in the second round of the 1952 NFL Draft after an All-American career at Rice. He scored the Packers' first receiving touchdown at Lambeau Field in 1957. In addition, Howton also became the NFL's first rookie to record a 1,000-yard campaign, registering 1,231 receiving yards in 1952.

The star wideout was a four-time Pro Bowl performer, led the NFL in receiving yards on two occasions, and was a three-time All-Pro at his position.

Howton still holds Packers records for most receiving yards in a game (257) against the Los Angeles Rams in 1956 and 200-plus-yard receiving games (2). In fact, Howton is the only Packers wide receiver besides Don Hutson to have multiple 200-yard receiving games in their career.

Upon retirement in 1963, Howton was the NFL's all-time leading receiver in both receptions (503) and receiving yards (8,459). He also caught 61 touchdown passes throughout his legendary career and was inducted into the Packers Hall of Fame in 1974.

After spending the first seven seasons of his career in Green Bay, the Packers traded Howton to the Cleveland Browns in 1959, but he only played one season with the franchise. Cleveland then traded him to the expansion Dallas Cowboys in 1960 where spent the final four seasons of his career. Howton led the Cowboys in receptions (56) in 1961.