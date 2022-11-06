It's not every day you see an NFL game get delayed by something that doesn't involve weather, but that's exactly what happened on Sunday in New York.

With just under nine minutes left to play in the third quarter of Bills-Jets, the game was stopped for roughly 12 minutes after there was a SkyCam malfunction at MetLife Stadium. According to the CBS broadcast crew, one of the cables that was holding up the camera snapped, which left the SkyCam floating too closely to the field.

And since you're now wondering, here's what a broken SkyCam looks like:

The reason the delay took so long is because the camera had to be unhooked and then taken off the field.

Everyone definitely had some fun with the delay with the Jets even making a joke about it.

Of course, the Jets probably weren't laughing after the delay was over and that's because it seemed to kill some momentum that they had built up during the third quarter. The delay came after the Jets ran their 11th play on a drive that had taken them inside of Buffalo's 25-yard line. However, after the delay was over, the Jets drive fell apart thanks to a lost fumble by Zach Wilson.

Despite the fumble, the Jets are still giving the Bills all they can handle. The underdog Jets took a 17-14 lead late in the third quarter and if you're looking for an updated score, be sure to head to over to our live blog by clicking here.